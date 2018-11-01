Amazon

Homecoming (Amazon) — Julia Roberts lands on TV for the first time with this slick thriller from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. Like his previous show, Esmail keeps fans in the dark, so expect plenty of twists, turns, and cliffhangers with this limited series about a misguided counselor hoping to help veterans returning from war even as the corporation she works for has sinister plans.

House of Cards (Netflix) — The final season of House of Cards is here, and it’s all about Claire Underwood. After Kevin Spacey’s exit, Robin Wright takes her rightful place as Commander in Chief, but she’ll have to deal with the same enemies her husband battled in order to see her vision through.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The hospital staff remembers the loved ones they’ve lost when one of Meredith’s patients decides to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

Supernatural (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Dean’s still having a rough time of it while Sam is forced to think on his feet when action figures come to life, and the guys find themselves living in a real-life horror movie.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Amy and Dinah go into labor at the same time, but their experiences at the hospital couldn’t be more different.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Bernadette transforms the backyard playhouse into a hideaway from her husband and kids as Leonard tries to figure a way out of the mess he created when he distributed the school’s extra grant money.

Thursday Night Football: Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Raiders take on the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Eleanor’s resolve is tested when she makes a shocking discovery, and Janet takes some time to bond with her human friends.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Sheldon and fellow child genius Paige cause trouble at the science museum, forcing George Sr. to play therapist to the girl’s bickering parents.

Legacies (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Alaric, Hope, and Rafael go on a road trip to find a missing student while Lizzie and Josie’s plan to go unnoticed during a flag football game.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A father-daughter road trip ends with the reveal of a shocking secret that changes Grace’s relationship with her dad forever.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Adam’s concerned when Bonnie picks up a new hobby and Christy and Jill go at it over a gambling debt.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Ben and Miranda have an honest conversation about their marriage, leading Miranda to make a tough decision about their future.

Murphy Brown (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — The team gears up for their live all-day coverage of the midterm elections.

I Feel Bad (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Emet tries to prove she actually cares about things like wedding anniversaries after David accuses her of being unsentimental.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Annalise receives a call from Gov. Birkhead, and she’s forced to weigh an interesting offer, while Bonnie reunites with her sister looking for answers from what happened years ago.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The unit tries to get to the bottom of an unthinkable crime when a family is murdered in their sleep.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Things get personal for Hondo as the team tries to predict the next diamond dealer set to be robbed by a group of highly-trained thieves.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Julia Roberts, “Science Bob” Pflugfelder, Tenacious D

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Justin Timberlake, Sunny Suljic, Pistol Annies

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chris Wallace, Cole Sprouse, Tony Bennett

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Michael Moore, Paul Dano, Jon Theodore

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Rami Malek, Joel Edgerton, Mike Shinoda, Barbra Streisand