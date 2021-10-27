Hypnotic (Netflix film) — When a young woman decides to aim for self-improvement, she visits a widely-respected hypnotist, and everything soon goes wrong. Intense sessions and deadly consequences are afoot, all after her own personal trauma. Will she ever recover, even with the help of a detective who can help her solve a mystery that apparently erupted from her consciousness after being buried for so long? The spooky season continues.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00pm) — Gideon is overwhelmed by her newfound humanity and all of the decisions now available to her, and she’s not handling it well. Meanwhile, it’s up to Astra and Spooner to rescue the Legends.

Batwoman (CW, 9:00pm) — Gotham experiences a very unfortunate incident, which alerts Batwoman and the crew to the whereabouts of a missing trophy. This show’s been mired in so much controversy lately, it’s easy to forget that there’s an actual story here, so enjoy.

The Wonder Years (ABC, 8:30pm) — This reimagining adopts a different perspective (from the Fred Savage-starring original show) with the focus on an African-American family and their home base in 1960s Montgomery, Alabama. Don Cheadle narrates the usual tween ordeals and also the experience of being part of a Southern Black family. This week, it’s time for a camping trip for Coach Long, Bill, and the scout troop. In the process, Dean learns that his dad isn’t perfect. Surprise!

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Elton John, Ava DuVernay, Walker Hayes

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Dan Levy; Rüfüs Du Sol

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Edgar Wright, Glass Animals

In case you missed these recent Wednesday streaming picks:

Night Teeth (Netflix film) — Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry play the lead-character vampires of this film, but there are also vampires played by Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney, so you know what that means: any human in their sights is in big trouble. That includes a college-student-turned-chauffeur, Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.), who’s tasked with driving the two primary vamps around to parties, where they can get their thirst on. Can Benny stay alive, can he save Los Angeles, and can he possibly do both things? Talk about a guilty pleasure of a movie.

Dopesick: Season 1 (Hulu series) — Michael Keaton (who is still the greatest Batman in history, so don’t mess with him in any role) finally comes to TV beyond cameo mode. Here, he takes on Big Pharma as a physician whose patients are dying off amid an opioid epidemic, and Rosario Dawson portrays one of the heroes who want to take the makers of Oxycontin down. The title of the source material (Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the book by Beth Macy) tells you a lot, but this trailer promises an intense ride, and the cast includes Michael Stuhlbarg and Kaitlyn Dever, who’s all over TV now and making Justified‘s Loretta proud here.