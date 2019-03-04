What’s On Tonight: ‘I Am The Night’ Hatches A Dangerous Escape Plan

03.04.19 34 mins ago



TNT

I Am the Night (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Fauna searches for a way home after discovering what happened to Jimmy Lee but the riots lead her into a nightmarish trap. Meanwhile, Jay is stuck in a holding cell with a bunch of rioters and together, they hatch a dangerous escape plan.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Oliver struggles to bond with Emiko as Diggle and Lyla enact their plan to capture Dante using the ARGUS Ghost Initiative.

Leaving Neverland Part 2 (HBO, 8:00 p.m.) — HBO’s gripping two-night documentary featuring two men who claim to have been sexually abused by Michael Jackson when they were young boys ends tonight. It’s necessary viewing.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Magnus resolves to live life to the fullest while Clary looks for a way out of her situation in Paris.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Colton takes his three remaining bachelorettes to Portugal where tensions run high and he’s forced to make some tough decisions.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The doctors are determined to rid Chastain of every Quovadis medical device after a malfunctioning one almost cost Henry his life. While Conrad and Bell work to save a custodian who also has a Quovadis implant, Alec reflects on his decision to join Nic’s clinic when a former patient is rushed to the E.R.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The blind auditions continue.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam employs some old-school parenting techniques to curb Kate’s curfew problem.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Anissa sets out to find Grace and the answers she desperately needs.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — After a man is murdered, Magnum poses as a doctor on the same dating app the victim was using in order to find the killer.

The Passage (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Amy begins exhibiting symptoms of the virus that suggest she may be close to turning, so Lyla and Sykes rush to produce an effective anti-viral medication to save her.

The Enemy Within (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Keaton calls on Shepherd to provide valuable intel that could lead to Tal’s capture after another former CIA operative is murdered.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — While the doctors operate on a high-stakes tumor removal surgery, Shaun is sidelined and forced to treat an infant exhibiting concerning symptoms.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Brie Larson, Ben McKenzie, Tierra Whack

Late Night With Stephen Colbert: Julianne Moore, Thomas Lennon, Bebe Rexha

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Nick, Joe & Kevin Jonas, Lior Suchard

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: A Total Shutshow: A look back at the longest government shutdown in U.S. history

Conan: Deon Cole

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 5 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP