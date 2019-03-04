What’s On Tonight: ‘I Am The Night’ Hatches A Dangerous Escape Plan







TNT

I Am the Night (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Fauna searches for a way home after discovering what happened to Jimmy Lee but the riots lead her into a nightmarish trap. Meanwhile, Jay is stuck in a holding cell with a bunch of rioters and together, they hatch a dangerous escape plan.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Oliver struggles to bond with Emiko as Diggle and Lyla enact their plan to capture Dante using the ARGUS Ghost Initiative.

Leaving Neverland Part 2 (HBO, 8:00 p.m.) — HBO’s gripping two-night documentary featuring two men who claim to have been sexually abused by Michael Jackson when they were young boys ends tonight. It’s necessary viewing.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Magnus resolves to live life to the fullest while Clary looks for a way out of her situation in Paris.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Colton takes his three remaining bachelorettes to Portugal where tensions run high and he’s forced to make some tough decisions.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The doctors are determined to rid Chastain of every Quovadis medical device after a malfunctioning one almost cost Henry his life. While Conrad and Bell work to save a custodian who also has a Quovadis implant, Alec reflects on his decision to join Nic’s clinic when a former patient is rushed to the E.R.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The blind auditions continue.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam employs some old-school parenting techniques to curb Kate’s curfew problem.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Anissa sets out to find Grace and the answers she desperately needs.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — After a man is murdered, Magnum poses as a doctor on the same dating app the victim was using in order to find the killer.

The Passage (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Amy begins exhibiting symptoms of the virus that suggest she may be close to turning, so Lyla and Sykes rush to produce an effective anti-viral medication to save her.

The Enemy Within (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Keaton calls on Shepherd to provide valuable intel that could lead to Tal’s capture after another former CIA operative is murdered.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — While the doctors operate on a high-stakes tumor removal surgery, Shaun is sidelined and forced to treat an infant exhibiting concerning symptoms.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Brie Larson, Ben McKenzie, Tierra Whack

Late Night With Stephen Colbert: Julianne Moore, Thomas Lennon, Bebe Rexha

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Nick, Joe & Kevin Jonas, Lior Suchard

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: A Total Shutshow: A look back at the longest government shutdown in U.S. history

Conan: Deon Cole