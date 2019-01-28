TNT

I Am the Night (TBS, TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — This new thriller from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins stars Chris Pine as an investigative journalist consumed with his search for the truth about the infamous Black Dahlia murder. India Eisley plays Fauna Hodel, a teenage girl searching for the truth about her origins after being given up at birth and adopted by a family in Nevada. Pine is Jay Singletary, a ruined reporter with his own motivations for helping her uncover the secret about her birth parents, a secret that leads them on the hunt for a famous Hollywood gynecologist who left a trail of bodies in his wake.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ten more acts compete in front of the judges for a chance at getting buzzed through to the next round.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The Mooch is gone. We don’t know if that’ll make things more bearable or less interesting.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Colton takes the ladies to Singapore, as completely normal people do, and goes bungee jumping and shopping.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A flu outbreak masks another infectious disease that puts Chastain on lockdown and the doctors working on patients under quarantine.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Lynn confronts her past while Jefferson deals with the aftermath of an attack he suspects Tobias of committing.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Magnum investigates the murder of a man who, pre-death, hired Thomas to find his killer.

The Passage (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Brad strikes a deal to stay with Amy at Project NOAH while they test the virus on her, but after discovering the harsh truth about inmates in block 4B, he decides to form a protective alliance.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Michaela investigates her connection with a mysterious stranger as Ben faces a terrifying new threat.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The staff treats a woman with autism and a delicate brain condition while navigating the complicated relationship she has with her roommate, who is also on the spectrum.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tracy Morgan, Dave Salmoni

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Shaquille O’Neal, Colin Quinn, 21 Savage

The Late Show With James Corden: Cliff Sims, Paul Simon

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Alan Cumming, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Brendan Buckley

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Eric McCormack, Danielle Macdonald, Paige Weldon

Conan: Tig Notaro