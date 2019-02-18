TNT

I Am the Night (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Jay begins to suspect that the Bloody Romeo case is somehow connected to the Black Dhal after he receives a strange, phone call in the middle of the night from Corinna.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — A winner is finally crowned as past favorites return to perform for fans one last time.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Colton brings the ladies back to his hometown of Denver where former bachelor Ben Higgins shares some advice to the guy who’s worried he’s more serious about these women than they are. One bachelorette shares an earth-shattering secret on a date around town while another is serenaded on the slopes.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Malcolm lands a job in retail while Tina begins her piano lessons with Grover but neither Butler has a stellar first day on the job.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Bell begins to clue into Quovadis faulty hardware when a patient with one of their medical devices is admitted to the hospital for seizure-like symptoms. Meanwhile, Mina struggles to handle a blast from her past when her mother, a renowned surgeon in Nigeria, pays her a visit.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam encourages Teddy to start a fight with a bully at school after seeing the kid push Emme down on the playground.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Magnum’s ex — the one who landed him and his buddies in a POW camp — is back in town for another heist, much to the P.I.’s dismay.

The Passage (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Amy causes friction between her and Brad after volunteering to help search for a viral who’s escaped Project NOAH.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Ben, Grace, and Olive make a devastating discovery as Michaela races to prevent Griffin from taking the callings public.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The new chief of surgery considers giving Sean the ax after he mishandles a worried mother with a critically ill newborn.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jeff Daniels, Paul Shaffer, Wallows

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jake Tapper, Amy Sedaris, the Claypool Lennon Delirium

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Oliver, Tatiana Maslany, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Jeff Friedl

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mahershala Ali, Aaron Sorkin, Julia Michaels & Niall Horan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Bing Liu