If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

I May Destroy You (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — After a season-long mystery inside Arabella’s mind, she returns to the scene of the crime to confront the man who raped her. Let’s just say that closure comes in many shapes and sizes, and viewers will be thrilled and satisfied with where Arabella ends up personally and how she dispenses with the ghosts underneath her bed. It’s a blazingly beautiful ending to a firestarter of a season with wonderful resolutions for Kwame and Terry as well.

The Republican National Convention 2020 (ABC, CBS, NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The 2020 Republican National Convention is officially underway while taking over the networks and plenty of cable coverage as well. The main attraction tonight should be Donald Trump Jr.’s bombastic ways, as well as an appearance by “St. Louis gun-toting couple” Mark and Patricia McCloskey. Other guests include Steve Scalise, Matt Gaetz, Nikki Haley, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Andrew Pollack, and more.

Lovecraft Country (HBO Max) — The unfurling of monsters continued on Sunday night, and there’s no time like now to catch up if you missed it. Snakes are darting across an astral plane and Atticus gets roped into a cult ceremony, and along the way, there’s plenty of pulpy sci-fi splatter as the bad guys go down.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor, Tim McGraw, and Laura Benanti

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Maisie Williams, Bright Eyes

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Dan Levy; Elle King