What’s On Tonight: ‘I May Destroy You’ Heads Home

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

I May Destroy You (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — UPROXX recently named this one of the best shows of 2020, so no pressure HBO. Tonight’s episode takes us back to London nearly two months after the incident as Arabella, on the advice of her therapist, comes up with new ways to cope with her trauma while managing the pressures of a book deadline.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jojo Fletcher’s Bachelor career was a bit of a rollercoaster and tonight, the show’s looking back on how it all went down. From a tearful goodbye to Ben Higgins to the emergence of a new Bachelor villain and the introduction of Wells, her season had a ton of drama and we’re sorting through it tonight.

The Titan Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — More action from the West Division tonight as Victor Cruz and stunt woman Jessie Graff ready to take on the competitions next batch of winners on Mt. Olympus.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix) — In case you missed it over the weekend, this Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams-starring comedy is, as the youths say, fire. The two take on the planet’s most-watched singing competition with this campy romp about an Icelandic duo named Fire Saga set on achieving glory on the world’s biggest stage. Ferrell and McAdams play Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, artists chosen to represent their nation in the Eurovision Song Contest, a real competition that features musicians from all over the world, often performing in wild get-ups. Apparently, people are just now cluing into how terrific a comedic actress McAdams truly is, and this movie’s to thank for that.