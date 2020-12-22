I Used to Go Here (HBO, 9:45pm EST) — Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clement star in this Andy Samberg-produced movie about a 30-something novelist (Kate Conklin) who may be a one-hit wonder. Following a traumatic breakup, she ends up heading back to her alma mater, where she finds herself entrenched in all kinds of college-age drama after an old professor invites her for a homecoming.

Swamp Thing (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Swamp Thing can’t believe what he learns about his own existence, and he’s pissed off, naturally, so he takes vengeance upon those who hunt him. Don’t mess with Mr. Tubers!

Tell Me A Story (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Ashley reconsiders a personal and professional obligation after Beau’s major accident, and Simone’s searching for answers while Jackson’s working on his sobriety.

In case you missed these recent highlights:

Song Exploder: Volume 2 (Netflix) — Following Volume 1’s popularity (with a line-up including Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M., and Ty Dolla $ign), more of the world’s greatest musicians arrive to divulge secrets about how they created one of their tunes. This round features Dua Lipa (whose Future Nostalgia made our Top Albums of 2020 list), Nine Inch Nails, The Killers, and Natalia Lafourcade. They’re all sharing insight into their inspirations while breaking down the layers of their highlighted songs.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix film) — Chadwick Boseman left this world far too soon, but before he departed, he left us a lasting performance alongside Oscar winner Viola Davis. She portrays the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” and he’s her ambitious trumpeteer, Levee. Together with his fellow musicians, they will conquer a blazing hot 1920s Chicago recording session, and Levee will help inspire his colleagues to unleash truth-revealing stories that will alter their lives and, possibly, history itself. It’s a testament to the blues’ transformative power and adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play of the same name with Denzel Washington onboard as producer.

The Stand: Premiere (CBS All Access) — Constant Readers will appreciate this fresh take on Stephen King’s epic novel, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest post-apocalyptic works of fiction. Those who are afraid of checking into pandemic land can rest assured that the show feels like an unlikely antidote to the hellish things that humanity has seen this year. The show also goes non-linear in order to avoid wading through the superflu like the book did, since this isn’t really a “pandemic” story but one about the rebuilding of society and the archetypal battle between good and evil.