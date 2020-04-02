What’s On Tonight: ‘The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show’ Lands On Netflix

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix series) — This new six-part series arrives following Iliza Shlesinger’s successful stand-up specials. This time around, satire is the name of the game, and increasingly bizarre original characters will make fun of the consumer-happy world in which we live. Exercise plans, DIY shows, and “reality” TV will all be roasted.

Devs (FX on Hulu) — Forest tries to befriend Jamie while Lily deals with the ever-stoic Katie’s revelations, all while the meaning of “Devs” begins to come to light.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon looks for the perfect neighbors when the house next door goes on sale, and Missy’s got boyfriend problems.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dina’s new boyfriend is disrupting her flow, Garrett’s employees are working on a new game, and Amy’s weirded out by Jonah’s family dynamic.

Man With A Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Andi’s doctor tells her to stop taking the pill, which leads to a birth control war between herself and Adam. Naturally!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Jake and his dad must sort out unfinished business while Terry seeks to join the NYPD band.

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Asher’s murder produces charges, Bonnie’s spilling a secret, Gabriel is a murder suspect, and Annalise’s disappearance comes to light.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Pamela Adlon still rocks, and Sam goes to a wedding.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jennifer Aniston, GroupLove..

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon: Hot Country Knights, Best of Fallon moments

Desus And Mero: John Legend

Conan: Sean Hayes

A Little Later With Lilly Singh: Aisha Tyler, Rob Huebel