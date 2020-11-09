Industry (HBO, 10:00pm EST) — Settle in for the series premiere of a Succession-esque series that should appeal to the Euphoria-digging crowd. Five 20-something grads will take on the London investment landscape, and expect mystery and sexy intrigue while their personalities collide. Working-class and old-money types will joust while Nabhaan Rizwan plays a character who dresses like (in the words of his HBO description) a “modern ‘master of the universe.'” Will their hard work and dedication pay off, or will they need to dig dirty and deep to remain indispensable?

Undercover: Season 2 (Netflix) — Take two advances into the illegal weapons trade in Europe, specifically in Belgium. More violence, treachery, and temptation will go down while everything gets completely out of hand, as usual!

Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma: Season 5 (HBO Max, Crunchyroll Collection) — The final season of the beloved anime TV series already aired in Japan in April. Be prepared for tears toward the end with fingers crossed for a spinoff.

Filthy Rich (FOX, 9:00pm EST) — Kim Cattrall’s still huffing her way through this melodramatic series full of power struggles following a Christian TV magnate’s death.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Kaley Cuoco, Megan Rapinoe, 21 Savage x Metro Boomin

Late Night With Seth Meyers — John Legend, Sarah Cooper, and Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band

In case you missed these weekend picks:

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Special — (Saturday, HBO 8:00 p.m.) Settle in for a virtual ceremony — hosted by genuine nice guy and rock god Dave Grohl — to honor this year’s inductees: Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex, and Ahmet Ertegun. Special guests will include Luke Bryan, Diddy, Miley Cyrus, Don Henley, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, and Nancy Wilson.

The Mandalorian: Chapter 10 (Disney+ series) — The Baby Yoda star vehicle puts the cutest little guy in genuine peril this week after last week’s turn from Timothy Olyphant as the coolest marshal in the galaxy. Rewatch the Olyphant episode, too. Go for it.