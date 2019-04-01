What’s On Tonight: ‘Into The Badlands’ Searches For A Weapon

AMC

Into the Badlands (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Sunny and Nix search for clues as to how to defeat Pilgrim even as M.K. helps Pilgrim find a new source of power.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The Legends travel back to 1961 Mexico to confront Mona who they think let a dangerous fugitive go. When the group gets there, Mona tries to convince them that some Men In Black-types are the real culprits.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Alec continues to worry about Magnus while Clary and Jace look for something to help fight against her twinning rune.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Gemma and Tina cross paths with a business owner who isn’t as friendly as he seems while Dave tries to survive Calvin’s idea of roughing it on a camping trip.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Nic and Conrad argue over the correct form of treatment for a patient which further strains their relationship as Mina is forced to operate on a patient without The Raptor’s help when a snowstorm isolates the hospital staff.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The “Battle Rounds” continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks + Dunn, and Khalid to prepare their artists to go head to head.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam struggles to accept his aging self when he blows his back out during his 50th birthday party and insists on still crossing off a dangerous item on his bucket list.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The First Responders rally together to search for a missing Maddie.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Season one ends with Magnum’s ex showing up at his home with a gunshot wound, and wanting his help to find her missing CIA father whose life is in danger.

Knightfall (History, 10:00 p.m.) — Now back in the Knights Templar Order as an Initiate, Landry continues his training under the harsh guidance of Talus, the battle-hardened Initiate master.

The Enemy Within (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shepherd convinces Keaton to detain a former Egyptian intelligence officer to stop another bomb from going off in Jersey City.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, the Killers

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Tracy Morgan, Maisie Williams, Patrick Mahomes, the Zombies

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Nathan Lane, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Steve Martin, Susan Kelechi Watson, Aaron Comess

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Rachel Bloom, Christopher Meloni, Rita Wilson

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries