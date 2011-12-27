What’s On Tonight: Is It January Yet?

The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS) — To celebrate the careers of Meryl Streep, Neil Diamond, Yo-Yo Ma, Sonny Rollins, and Barbara Cook, the Kennedy Center asked Anne Hathway to do a split, Paula Deen to cater the event, and Stephen Colbert to have a discussion with Elmo. Two of those things actually happened.

NBA Basketball (TNT) – Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, but I have a more pressing issue to discuss: if you were Kris Humphries and knew what you know now, would you still have married Kim Kardashian? On one hand, you’re the least liked player in the NBA, even more than the world’s biggest egomaniac (LeBron) and a guy who was once accused of rape (Kobe). On the other hand, though, you had sex with Kim Kardashian.

The Mortified Sessions (Sundance) – I have no idea what this show is, but tonight’s episode features “comic couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.” I’m not the only one who used to hate Mullaly because of “Will and Grace” and her terrible talk show, right?

Bomb Patrol: Afghanistan (G4) — Season finale. Really hoping for a happy ending.

Texas Multi Mamas (WE) – You know it’s good because its series premiere is in late December.

Late-Night Guests: Everything’s old, so watch this instead: