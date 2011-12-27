What’s On Tonight: Is It January Yet?

The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS) — To celebrate the careers of Meryl Streep, Neil Diamond, Yo-Yo Ma, Sonny Rollins, and Barbara Cook, the Kennedy Center asked Anne Hathway to do a split, Paula Deen to cater the event, and Stephen Colbert to have a discussion with Elmo. Two of those things actually happened.
NBA Basketball (TNT) – Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, but I have a more pressing issue to discuss: if you were Kris Humphries and knew what you know now, would you still have married Kim Kardashian? On one hand, you’re the least liked player in the NBA, even more than the world’s biggest egomaniac (LeBron) and a guy who was once accused of rape (Kobe). On the other hand, though, you had sex with Kim Kardashian.
The Mortified Sessions (Sundance) – I have no idea what this show is, but tonight’s episode features “comic couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.” I’m not the only one who used to hate Mullaly because of “Will and Grace” and her terrible talk show, right?
Bomb Patrol: Afghanistan (G4) — Season finale. Really hoping for a happy ending.
Texas Multi Mamas (WE) – You know it’s good because its series premiere is in late December.
Late-Night Guests: Everything’s old, so watch this instead:
You probably should ask Kris that question right around the time he has to pee.
Until the sex tape is leaked there is no proof that relations were had.
The only fair compensation for having sex with Kim is a free prescription to Valtrex. Plus $250.
Hating on LeBron is akin to hating on Dostoevsky. Sure, he’s got his flaws. But you’re nitpicking if you let it bother you and you’d be missing out on one of the greatest basketball players ever.
Yeah, except his flaws aren’t “bad jump shot” or “bad perimeter defender”, instead his flaw is that he makes bad decisions. I hate him because he could be the best ever, rather than one of the best.
Are you suggesting Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian didn’t have sex before they were married?
“I’m not the only one who used to hate Mullaly because of “Will and Grace” and her terrible talk show, right?”
Um, she was hot all along. Didn’t your father teach you to tune out hot women with annoying voices?
she was on will and grace? i’m seriously asking since i have not seen a single frame of that shit.
I don’t think Kris Humphries has a brain, as Moses Malone demonstrated in the past, you’re better off without one if you want to be a great rebounder, so those kind of complicated questions are out of the picture for him, he was probably tricked by Kim all along.
Otherwise, if he really was an evil genius who masterminded a fake mariage to extort money from E!, he would have signed with the Heat for the veteran minimum (since he’s already loaded from the mariage) and be even more hated but actually have a shot a the title, not re-sign with the freakin’ Nets!
Megan Mullally won me over with the Broadway version of “Young Frankenstein.”
Tammy 2 is golden, though.
Semi-coincidentally, the only good thing that came out of her talk show is the clip of NPH and Jason Segel singing “Confrontation” from Les Mis.
NBA yo.
manwall.com
I’m jealous of Jerry’s goatee. Such shape!
Happy New Year!
The turnaround Megan Mullally has made in my mind over the last couple years is unparalleled. I’m sure she cares about how I view her, too.