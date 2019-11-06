What’s On Tonight: ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Makes A Profit Off Global Warming

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — The gang takes advantage of global warming when a record-breaking heat wave presents a unique opportunity to draw in customers to the pub.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — New relationships are formed over a staff crawfish boil as Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning bite into a bloodthirsty case.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Veronica is caught between Hiram and Hermoine as the two go on trial while Jughead learns some shocking information about his family and Betty joins the Junior FBI program.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Another castaway visits the island of idols as a rebellion begins to take shape.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can’t get in.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining celebs take the stage for their next round of performances.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Coach Mellor worries his athletic records may soon be broken and Lainey worries that her next musical might not be as big of a hit.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Severide wrestles over his future with Firehouse 51 and Herrmann has it out with a police officer.