It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — The group is trapped inside Paddy’s with a suicide jumper on the roof so naturally, they place bets on if the guy will jump or not.

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Camp Redwood welcomes a new member in search of closure.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Maggie breaks hospital protocol to help a friend in need while the staff treats a fellow doctor rushed to the E.R. after a violent assault.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Cheryl and Toni entertain some unexpected visitors at Thistlehouse as Jughead investigates a new mystery and Veronica tries to manage a shakeup at home.

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Carrie Underwood hosts this year’s awards show with special guests Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton and performances by Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and more.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining five celebs perform once more for the panel as the judges welcome Triumph the Insult Dog to weigh in on who he thinks is behind the masks.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Severide gets off to a rough start on his first day at the Office of Fire Investigation when he disobeys orders to reopen a cold case.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nancy strikes a deal with a suspicious widower as she continues to investigate the long-buried history between Lucy Sable and Ryan Hudson.