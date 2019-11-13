It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — The group is trapped inside Paddy’s with a suicide jumper on the roof so naturally, they place bets on if the guy will jump or not.
American Horror Story: 1984 (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Camp Redwood welcomes a new member in search of closure.
Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Maggie breaks hospital protocol to help a friend in need while the staff treats a fellow doctor rushed to the E.R. after a violent assault.
Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Cheryl and Toni entertain some unexpected visitors at Thistlehouse as Jughead investigates a new mystery and Veronica tries to manage a shakeup at home.
The 53rd Annual CMA Awards (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Carrie Underwood hosts this year’s awards show with special guests Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton and performances by Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and more.
The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining five celebs perform once more for the panel as the judges welcome Triumph the Insult Dog to weigh in on who he thinks is behind the masks.
Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Severide gets off to a rough start on his first day at the Office of Fire Investigation when he disobeys orders to reopen a cold case.
Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nancy strikes a deal with a suspicious widower as she continues to investigate the long-buried history between Lucy Sable and Ryan Hudson.
Preppy Murder, The Death in Central Park (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — AMC reexamines an infamous criminal case with this five-part series that begins by introducing viewers to victim Jennifer Levin who was found dead in Central Park in the late 80s, and her prep school friend Robert Chambers, who killed her.
Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Burgess injures herself while chasing a suspect and receives a shocking diagnosis during a checkup while Voight is forced to choose between justice and following the letter of the law.
S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The team hunts for a group of thieves who are on the run after stealing some powerful tech.
South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The annual Strong Woman competition pushes everyone to their limits.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ray Romano, Don Johnson, Maren Morris, Zac Brown Band
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Rachel Maddow, Tony Hale, Dominic Fike
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Tim Robbins, Nicole Wallace
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sebastian Maniscalo, Liz Phair, Chris Johnson
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Beth Behrs, Sam Claflin, Grace VanderWaal
A Little Late With Lilly Singh: John Cena, Bindi Irwin
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Daniel Kaluuya
Conan: Jenny Slate