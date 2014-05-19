What’s On Tonight: It’s The Maya Rudolph Smile-Time Variety Hour

24: Live Another Day (Fox, 9 p.m.) — It’s 2 to 3 p.m. Jack’s had his lunch, but that turkey sandwich is beginning to make him feel sleepy. TASTE THE EXCITEMENT.
Warehouse 13 (Syfy, 9 p.m.) — Series finale. “The team struggles with the news that Warehouse 13 will be moving to a new host country.” So the Warehouse is like the Olympics? NOW you tell me.
Louie (FX, 10 p.m.) — The “Elevator” arc continues when Louie takes a new friend to lunch and a person from Louie’s past pops up again. Please be Pootie Tang, please be Pootie Tang…
The Maya Rudolph Show (NBC, 10 p.m.) — This variety special, with special guests Kristen Bell, Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, and Chris Parnell, could lead to a weekly series, because every show on TV must be produced by Lorne Michaels or Chuck Lorre.
The Boondocks (Adult Swim, 10:30 p.m.) — A young Granddad is held as an unwilling freedom rider on a trip through the racist South. As opposed to the Alabama theme park, Racist South.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jack Hanna and Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks on Letterman; Liam Neeson and Terry Crews on Fallon; George Stephanopoulos on Kimmel; Regis Philbin on Ferguson; Patrick Stewart and Adam Duritz on Meyers; Eric Stonestreet and Rick Reilly on Conan; James McAvoy on Stewart; and Elizabeth Warren on Colbert.
We’re losing Warehouse 13 and gaining Maya Rudolph??? Is she naked and bouncing on my face?? If NOT, it’s a bad trade. I want the lady Secret Service agent with the too small shirts and the fat jew guy running round picking up weird shit and not really noticiing how many people are dying. I have standards
yes. i’ve been warehousing since the beginning. i will miss this group of folks.
same here. i am gonna miss the show as well. it reminded me a lot of monk in that if you can suspend reality for an hour you will really really enjoy it. i enjoyed the tone of their humor as well throughout the show.
So they’re basically going to do a prime time version of SNL and call it a “variety show”.
that’s basically what a variety show is.
@dissident is john oliver and you can’t convince me otherwise
@Michael Valentine Smith – …how does that fit in this context?
It’s really cruel of them to have Kristen Bell on Rudolph’s show. Because I hate to miss Kristen, but there’s no way in hell I’m watching that show.
how in the world did they talk Maya into this
Money talks very loudly.
The Maya Rudolph Show. It’s a real life 30 Rock.
The Maya Show is over. With any luck, it’ll be forever. I’m gonna wash to try to get the stink off. Even Bell couldn’t save this.
I don’t know about y’all. But I would pay good money to see Louis’ director’s cut of Pootie Tang!