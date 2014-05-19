What’s On Tonight: It’s The Maya Rudolph Smile-Time Variety Hour

#What's On Tonight
05.19.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

24: Live Another Day (Fox, 9 p.m.) — It’s 2 to 3 p.m. Jack’s had his lunch, but that turkey sandwich is beginning to make him feel sleepy. TASTE THE EXCITEMENT.

Warehouse 13 (Syfy, 9 p.m.) — Series finale. “The team struggles with the news that Warehouse 13 will be moving to a new host country.” So the Warehouse is like the Olympics? NOW you tell me.

Louie (FX, 10 p.m.) — The “Elevator” arc continues when Louie takes a new friend to lunch and a person from Louie’s past pops up again. Please be Pootie Tang, please be Pootie Tang…

The Maya Rudolph Show (NBC, 10 p.m.) — This variety special, with special guests Kristen Bell, Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, and Chris Parnell, could lead to a weekly series, because every show on TV must be produced by Lorne Michaels or Chuck Lorre.

The Boondocks (Adult Swim, 10:30 p.m.) — A young Granddad is held as an unwilling freedom rider on a trip through the racist South. As opposed to the Alabama theme park, Racist South.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jack Hanna and Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks on Letterman; Liam Neeson and Terry Crews on Fallon; George Stephanopoulos on Kimmel; Regis Philbin on Ferguson; Patrick Stewart and Adam Duritz on Meyers; Eric Stonestreet and Rick Reilly on Conan; James McAvoy on Stewart; and Elizabeth Warren on Colbert.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSmaya rudolphNBCWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP