What’s On Tonight: It’s The Maya Rudolph Smile-Time Variety Hour

24: Live Another Day (Fox, 9 p.m.) — It’s 2 to 3 p.m. Jack’s had his lunch, but that turkey sandwich is beginning to make him feel sleepy. TASTE THE EXCITEMENT.

Warehouse 13 (Syfy, 9 p.m.) — Series finale. “The team struggles with the news that Warehouse 13 will be moving to a new host country.” So the Warehouse is like the Olympics? NOW you tell me.

Louie (FX, 10 p.m.) — The “Elevator” arc continues when Louie takes a new friend to lunch and a person from Louie’s past pops up again. Please be Pootie Tang, please be Pootie Tang…

The Maya Rudolph Show (NBC, 10 p.m.) — This variety special, with special guests Kristen Bell, Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, and Chris Parnell, could lead to a weekly series, because every show on TV must be produced by Lorne Michaels or Chuck Lorre.

The Boondocks (Adult Swim, 10:30 p.m.) — A young Granddad is held as an unwilling freedom rider on a trip through the racist South. As opposed to the Alabama theme park, Racist South.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jack Hanna and Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks on Letterman; Liam Neeson and Terry Crews on Fallon; George Stephanopoulos on Kimmel; Regis Philbin on Ferguson; Patrick Stewart and Adam Duritz on Meyers; Eric Stonestreet and Rick Reilly on Conan; James McAvoy on Stewart; and Elizabeth Warren on Colbert.