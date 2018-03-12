



The CW

iZombie (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Liv eats the brain of a romcom fanatic, causing her to meddle in Clive’s love life. It also complicates her currently off-again relationship with Major. As with every storyline involving Major, this will probably end in terrible tragedy, making him further proof that life in zombie-torn Seattle is hard no matter how handsome you are. Rose McIver shines when given fun brain personas to navigate, so this should be a breath of fresh air after the racist old biddy from last week.

American Idol (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The auditions continue, so prepare yourself for manufactured sob stories, hidden talent, and many people who should not have listened to their mothers when they said they “could be anything wanted to be” as children.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – After a mysterious tragedy destroys Memphis in 1954, the Legends head back in time to save the birthplace of rock ‘n roll. Without rock music, we’d live in a world without Foo Fighters, and we need all the Dave Grohl we can get, so this is truly a worthy quest.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The team dives into the pop star lifestyle when a superstar diva’s life is threatened.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Blind auditions continue as the judges decide who to send to the next round and who goes home with a Kelly Clarkson selfie and shattered dreams.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Adam has to plan a birthday party for Andi and realizes that it’s not the easiest task. Isn’t it hilarious when men struggle through “women’s jobs” that they had previously mocked?

The Resident (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Conrad and Lane clash over how to treat a seemingly terminal cancer patient. Things get even more fraught when Jude puts himself between the two.



Living Biblically (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Excessively loud neighbors causes Chip to seek advice about loving others.

The Alienist (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Sara goes rogue to find the truth when Kreizler and Moore head to Washington, D.C.

Good Girls (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The girls bite get in over their heads when they agree to help Rio smuggle contraban.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — When a patient is faced with an extremely dangerous but potentially life-saving surgery, he asks Dr. Murphy what he would do in his place.

American Dad! (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Hayley and Stan find themselves on opposite sides of a workers’ strike.

McMafia (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Alex finds himself dealing with a mysterious stranger who is not what he seems at first. Meanwhile, Oksana unearths a potentially devastating family secret.

UnREAL (Lifetime, 10:00 p.m.) – Serena clashes with Chet over how a woman should behave after a disastrous group date. Rachel has a breakthrough in therapy after Quinn’s admission.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Lionel Richie, Yara Shahidi, Moon Taxi

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Alec Baldwin, Billy Crudup, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Tom Brady, Sean Bean, Emmy Blotnick

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Connie Britton, Rose Leslie, Gang of Youths, Brendan Canty

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Junot Diaz

Conan: Minnie Driver, Ron Funches, Mary Mack