What’s On Tonight: ‘iZombie’ Plays Matchmaker

CW

iZombie (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Blaine takes extreme measures to protect himself while Liz consumes the brains of a matchmaker and is driven by a single-minded need to make a love match for Major.

Stanley Cup Playoff: Game 5: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Heather and Tim get an emergency text from Samantha to pick her up in the middle of the night, and they try not to freak out so she’ll still think they’re the “cool” parents. Also, at the circus, Tim endures an embarrassing public situation.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Holmes jumps through some sketchy hoops to gain re-entry into the United States, relying on some of his father’s less-than-legal contacts to get back to New York. Meanwhile, Watson is on her own helping the NYPD investigate a murder at a storage facility that caters to wealthy clients with items they want hidden from U.S. Customs.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Season four kicks off with Teresa trying to expand her business by proving her worth to a smuggler who might be the key to a new venture opportunity.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Mindy Kaling, Seth Green

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: James Corden

Conan: Dana Carvey