What’s On Tonight: Things Go From Bad To Worse On ‘iZombie’

iZombie (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Things go from bad to worse for Blaine while Liv tries to cheer up Ravi who’s been spiraling after receiving some unfortunate news. Meanwhile, Clive takes a tumble and is forced to work the case of a self-made millionaire’s murder via Facetime.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) — When he’s kicked off his Harvard phone plan, Jack is offered a chance to leapfrog onto Mary’s on one condition: He helps her break up with her scuzzy boyfriend. ack rallies his class to win the annual Whitlock’s Got Talent contest so the prize money can go towards a new laptop after his old one breaks.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jimmy Kimmel returns for his live show where he invites celebrities, athletes, and fellow comics to do bits.

Abby’s (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) — Bill steps in to handle some unruly customers, accidentally offending Abby who wants to handle the disagreement on her own. Later, Rosie’s band makes a splash at the bar.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Holmes’ confession to a murder he didn’t commit back in the U.S. threatens to derail the team’s stateside investigation from London.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Zach Galifianakis, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Alessia Cara

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Christian Siriano