What’s On Tonight: Jack Is Back, ‘Louie’ Is…Also Back

24 (Fox, 8 p.m.) — Season premiere. Like James Bond, Jack Bauer is in London (with Chloe!); unlike James Bond, he plans to live, not die, another day.
2 Broke Girls (CBS, 8 p.m.) — Season finale. Caroline learns that Max didn’t graduate high school after missing only one exam. That might explain why it’s 2 Broke Girls, not Two Broke Girls.
Louie (FX, 10 p.m.) — Season premiere. I’ve seen the first two episodes, both of which air tonight, and the hiatus hasn’t diminished Louie‘s weird, offbeat brilliance at all. Still one of TV’s best shows.
Bates Motel (A&E, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. “A tragic event from the past haunts Norman.” Does Gus Van Sant’s Psycho count as “the past”?
The Boondocks (Adult Swim, 10:30 p.m.) — “The Freemans sell an explosive hair product and contend with the black market.” I’m not sure if I want that to be a pun.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Shailene Woodley and Peyton Manning on Letterman; Bryan Cranston and Brie Larson on Fallon; Sally Field and Julia Roberts on Kimmel; Elisabeth Moss and Tom Felton on Ferguson; Jenna Elfman on Meyers; Julie Bowen and Billy Eichner on Conan; Mariano Rivera on Stewart; and Edward O. Wilson on Colbert (tonight is a very good night for late-night shows).
I haven’t researched it, I’ll admit, but how exactly can ’24’ be a ’12-episode event’, as mentioned in the ads? The whole gimmick has always been that each episode covers one hour in real time, right? Is each episode covering a 2-hour period this time?
DAMMIT CHLOE, THIS IS NO TIME TO THINK. WE DON’T HAVE TIME!
Think I read that there’ll be time jumps between some episodes.
I hope they run each episode at double speed to the sound of “Yakety Sax”
According to what I read it’s still 24 but they will jump hours here and there. Basically it means the season won’t be bogged by random pointless side storylines because they had to make 24 episodes.
Hmmmmm……….fair enough. But, yes, I was also hoping for a Benny Hill style romp at double speed. But – they could really have fun with the time jumps. Chloe could walk in on Jack getting out of the shower…..they exchange looks…….fade to black……..then a “ONE HOUR LATER” cue…..Jack Bauer Power Hour!!!!
Every other hour Jack Bauer finds a toilet and gets caught up on all those bowel movements the show wouldn’t let him have.
Sweet.
I wish someone would make a Louis CK mod for The Last of Us. Or just a survival horror game with Louis CK as the protagonist
Him calling zombies cunts and faggots, while simultaneously telling Ellie that this is just how life is there’s no reason to hope for anything better. Yeah I’d play the hell outa that just like I played the hell out of The Last of Us.
I somehow missed the entire season of bates motel…
24 is back? I heard they were making that but I thought it wasn’t even shooting yet. Meh, this is what it’s like when you never watch live TV.