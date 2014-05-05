What’s On Tonight: Jack Is Back, ‘Louie’ Is…Also Back

24 (Fox, 8 p.m.) — Season premiere. Like James Bond, Jack Bauer is in London (with Chloe!); unlike James Bond, he plans to live, not die, another day.

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 8 p.m.) — Season finale. Caroline learns that Max didn’t graduate high school after missing only one exam. That might explain why it’s 2 Broke Girls, not Two Broke Girls.

Louie (FX, 10 p.m.) — Season premiere. I’ve seen the first two episodes, both of which air tonight, and the hiatus hasn’t diminished Louie‘s weird, offbeat brilliance at all. Still one of TV’s best shows.

Bates Motel (A&E, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. “A tragic event from the past haunts Norman.” Does Gus Van Sant’s Psycho count as “the past”?

The Boondocks (Adult Swim, 10:30 p.m.) — “The Freemans sell an explosive hair product and contend with the black market.” I’m not sure if I want that to be a pun.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Shailene Woodley and Peyton Manning on Letterman; Bryan Cranston and Brie Larson on Fallon; Sally Field and Julia Roberts on Kimmel; Elisabeth Moss and Tom Felton on Ferguson; Jenna Elfman on Meyers; Julie Bowen and Billy Eichner on Conan; Mariano Rivera on Stewart; and Edward O. Wilson on Colbert (tonight is a very good night for late-night shows).