What’s On Tonight: John Krasinski Takes On Some Bad Guys In ‘Jack Ryan’

08.30.18 23 mins ago

Amazon

Jack Ryan (Amazon) – John Krasinski gives a literary hero an update as his new Amazon drama premieres. Krasinski plays a beefed-up Ryan, still a CIA analyst, who is soon thrust into the field for his first operation. As he investigates a pattern in terrorist communication, he begins to unravel a new breed of terrorism that threatens the most powerful global governments.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) – The roommates come to Ron’s aid after the truth about his relationship is revealed, and Jenni returns to the house for a long-awaited confrontation.

Big Brother (CBS, 9: 00 p.m.) – One houseguest is sent packing after the live vote, and the remaining players compete for the next Head of Household.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Teresa is forced to make a hard decision as she searches for the mole inside her operation.

Take Two (ABC, 9:00/10:00 p.m.) – When a woman goes missing in California wine country, Sam and Eddie investigate her disappearance and learn an otherworldly kidnapper may be to blame. Later, Sam and Eddie assist Det. Christine Rollins when her brother gets into trouble and the goes missing.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Teddy and Matt run into an unexpected speed bump in their plan to get their business back on track while Franklin reinforces the idea that business comes first when one of his own steps out of line.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Julie tries her best to put life with Bob Lee in her rearview as Bob Lee uses Harris to help him get payback for Earl’s death.

Ozark (Netflix) – Ozark returns for a second season tonight. After dealing with a slew of baddies the first time around, season two sees the Byrdes once again facing danger from every side as the cartel, the Snells, and the Langmores all threaten to bring down the new life they’ve built in the Ozarks.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Conan: Patton Oswalt, Guy Branum, Punch Brothers

