What’s On Tonight: Amazon Drops The Second Season Of ‘Jack Ryan’ A Day Early

Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime) — The second installment of Amazon’s Tom Clancy adaptation finds John Krasinski’s CIA analyst turned action hero investigating a mysterious Russian cargo ship heading for Venezuela. As the country’s controversial president and his popular rival’s election looms near, though, things become even more complicated.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The dominant hospital drama kicks off Halloween with a literal graveyard — specifically, Alex’s discovery of skeletons on the construction grounds and his efforts with Richard to distract potential investors while the problem is taken care of. Meanwhile, the rest of the hospital celebrates Halloween in its own way.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The new district manager’s arrival has got everyone going out of their way to impress — including Amy, who works a little too hard decorating Cloud 9 for Halloween. There’s even a haunted house within the store that, at least according to Glenn, is far too scary for shoppers.

The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Actor Dean Cain helps The CW cover what critics and audiences believe are some of the most frightening films ever made in the history of cinema.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Delilah is finally able to open up to Andrew about her late husband’s suicide after appearing on a podcast dedicated to the subject. As great as this moment is for their budding relationship, however, Gary and Maggie are breaking at the seams.

The Good Place (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The new neighbor experiment with Eleanor at the reins has had its ups and downs, but it’s still chugging along. Or, at least it was until one of the new residents manages to throw a massive monkey wrench into the machinery, thereby sowing even more division among the higher-ups.

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — There’s a lot going on in this week’s episode, and almost all of it has something to do with family. For Michaela and Asher, it’s their respective reconnections (or lack thereof) with their estranged parents. For Nate and Tegan, it comes down to the former’s ongoing distrust of the latter.

Mr. Inbetween (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Before Ray’s most recent demons can catch up to him, an old friend reenters the picture and takes the fall on his behalf. But what will it cost them?

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Antonio Banderas, Natalia Reyes, Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Feat. CeeLo Green

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kristen Stewart, Gaten Matarazzo, Pete Lee

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rob Corddry

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Lambert

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton

Conan: Ewan McGregor