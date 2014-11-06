What’s On Tonight: Jack’s Past Comes To Town On ‘Gracepoint’



Gracepoint (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Jack’s past spills out into the press and the town turns on him in this vital episode. I have to admit that I’m still somewhat lukewarm to Gracepoint. It just hasn’t captivated me like Broadchurch did, but if Nick Nolte can convey the kind of heartbreak that David Bradley pulled off in the Broadchurch mirror episode when he was turned from a suspect into a victim, this show might just impress me for the first time.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The gang stages a prom on the roof of the apartment building. Is this the night when Sheldon gives Amy the real big bang? Probably not. Poor Blossom.

Thursday Night Football (The NFL Network, 8:25 p.m.) — The Browns take on the Bengals in the Battle of Ohio, but all eyes will be on a trash talking backup wide receiver who has trouble catching the football on the rare occasions when it is thrown to him. Sometimes I think that football would be as exciting as field hockey or frisbee golf if not for the hype and the noise.

The Vampire Diaries (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Damon continues to feel the love after his return and Elena tries to help Alaric figure out why Jo can’t be compelled to not love him. Look at you Alaric, who could not love you?

Mom (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Last week’s season premiere featured a storyline where Christy fell into a gambling addiction, got mugged, lost the rent, and had to flee her house with her kids by her side. Also, there was a bit of angst over Violet’s decision to give her baby away. I gotta applaud the show for not turning away from the harder moments of life like nearly all other comedies do, but it doesn’t have to be socio-economic torture porn every week.

NBC’s Damned Sitcoms (NBC, 9:00 – 10:00 p.m.) — NBC already pulled the plug, but if you love lost causes, you can watch A to Z and Bad Judge flop around a little while they play out the string.

White Collar and Covert Affairs (USA, 9:00 – 11:00 p.m.) — In the still sea of USA’s primetime schedule, no two shows are more nondescript than this pair of dramas that are returning from hiatus in an effort to make me care about the Caddyshack gopher on Peter Gallagher’s forehead and anything that Tiffani Thiessen has done since she stopped doing Zack Morris on Saved By The Bell. It isn’t going to work.

Newsreaders (Adult Swim, 11:59 p.m.) — Alan Tudyk, fake news, and Ray Wise having too much fun as the most offensive man on television. This is like a vitamin for your soul after the torture of election season. You should be watching.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Geena Davis on Kimmel; Whoopi Goldberg and Jimmy Page on Letterman; David Tennant on Ferguson; Matthew McConaughey and Beth Behrs on Fallon; Eva Longoria and Rob Riggle; and Daniel Radcliffe, Andrea Martin, and The Flaming Lips on Conan.