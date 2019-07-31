CW

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The end of Jane the Virgin is here (we know, we can’t believe it either). After five seasons of hookups and drama and accidental pregnancies, Jane and Rafael are finally ready to take the next step in their relationship, but her writing career might ruin their big day. If it doesn’t, her parents’ surprising news and Petra’s emotional breakdown definitely will.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (Hulu) — Mindy Kaling is giving the classic rom-com a modernized reboot with this miniseries, which follows four American friends who reunite for a London wedding. Sounds fun, until a bombshell dropped during the nuptials throws everyone’s lives into chaos, setting them up for a year worth of heartbreak.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Aaron’s fundraiser for Black Minds Matter is a hit with everyone, especially Luca, who’s itching to meet the event’s special guest so Zoey does everything she can to make his dream come true.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — Louis gets a new career opportunity and Harvey uses a case to send a message to Faye.

Krypton (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Dev and Jayna help Seg and Nyssa target General Zod’s fleet when they make a shocking discovery.

Match Game (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) –Horatio Sanz, Sherri Shepherd, Thomas Lennon, Ellie Kemper, Kenan Thompson, and Kyle Richards are tonight’s panelists.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The LAPD go after Franklin’s growing empire as he reconnects with Melody and Teddy cleans up Gustavo’s mess.

The InBetween (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Cassie helps a familiar face right some wrongs in the InBetween as Tom and Damian investigate a young woman’s mysterious death.

Pearson (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Jessica goes head to head with McGann, who doesn’t like her challenging his alderman appointee.

Archer (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Barry-6 makes his grand return during a trial that quickly turns into a trippy bacchanalia.

South Side (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Officer Goodnight struggles on his patrol of the South Side while Uncle Spike recruits Simon and Kareme to sell erectile dysfunction pills.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) — June deals Gilead a crushing blow on a night out at Jezebels while the Waterfords find themselves in enemy territory.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steve Martorano, BJ the Chicago Kid

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, Eddy Grant

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Rahm Emanuel, Michael Ian Black

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Chris Hayes, Charlamagne tha God, Jeff Quay

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Patricia Arquette, Michael Peña, the Bird and the Bee featuring Dave Grohl

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Cornell Belcher