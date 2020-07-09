If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Japan Sinks (Netflix series, Thursday) — Based upon the 1973 best-selling novel written by Sakyo Komatsu, this series presents unique stories about completely ordinary Japanese families who are faced with extraordinary circumstances. A catastrophe is at hand following an earthquake, and these characters’ lives shall never be the same.

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun (Hulu, Thursday) — Are you into stories about bathroom stalls haunted by benevolent spirits? Then you’re in luck. This series, which is based upon the Japanese manga series by Iro Aida, aired around the globe in January, and now, it’s up for your streaming pleasure.

Burden Of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Joanna and Billy are working to expose a fraudulent science ring at trial, and the fight’s growing desperate.

In The Dark (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The season finale promises to bring revelations of deep betrayal and devastating consequences.

Blindspot (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — This crazy tattoo show has reached the 99th episode, called “Love You to Bits and Bytes,” and the plot shall apparently be a surprise.

Cake (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Two Aussie brothers experience love, life, and humanity while leading a dangerous mission against man’s eldest enemy.