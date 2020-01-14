Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — After an extraordinary build-up, the three highest money winners of the long-running game show are still duking it out on night four. It’s the best-of-the-best going head-to-head, and James Holtzhauer’s path to victory might be more complicated than you’d imagine. Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter aren’t going to let him walk away with this one easily.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Following The Flash’s disappearance, the Paragons find their hopeful escape to be a complicated matter. Meanwhile, Oliver presents hope to everyone while origin stories abound.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nothing shall ever be the same again after worlds live and die, and the cycle begins afresh.

Emergence (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Allison Tolman-starring sci-fi series sees Jo building an unlikely team while attempting to achieve contact with Piper, who’s distracted by her attempts to rescue Benny from Helen. Oh, and Alex receives an interesting offer.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Rikers patients have escaped from their beds, so the facility’s on total lockdown. Meanwhile, Bloom is helping a patient in need while disregarding her own pain, and Helen and Max land in a life-threatening situation.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Allison Janney, Ilana Glazer, and musical guest Scarypoolparty.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi, and musical guest Black Pumas

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Will Smith and Michael Cruz Kayne

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Michael Bloomberg

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Francia Raisa and Debby Ryan