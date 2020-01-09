The holiday feeling is still winding down, but hopefully, you’ll have enough downtime to enjoy some meaty TV offerings. If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — We’re now seeing the third night of the ultimate showdown between the three highest money winners of the long-running game show. James Holtzhauer and Ken Jennings keep switching positions, but Jennings did say that Brad Rutter is the one to beat, so it’s anyone’s game.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Meemaw and George Sr. aren’t having the easiest time managing the Coopers, and Pastor Jeff’s wedding approaches.

The Unicorn (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Walton Goggins is still playing a widower on the dating scene. This episode is themed after Marie Kondo’s catchphrase and is officially titled, “If It Doesn’t Spark Joy.” Well, Wade’s about to move a relationship forward, but his daughters will be the judge of whether that happens. Uh-oh.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — The afterlife plan is still the subject of much debate between the group, Sean, and the judge.

Deputy (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Stephen Dorff’s lawman facing new challenges, all while his personal life enters the mix somehow, and two new deputies are in the picture.

Evil (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Room 320 takes central stage while David’s confined to a hospital bed and attempting to fight the appearance of death.

Cheer (Wednesday 1/8, Netflix series) — This new Netflix documentary series follows the cutthroat nature of cheerleading competitions. In particular, a small junior college in Texas takes central stage while attempting to add to their 14-time consecutive National Championship streak. There’s adversity and triumph and excruciating workouts with injuries flying everywhere. Sounds brutal.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Michael B. Jordan, January Jones, Cigarettes After Sex.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Will Smith, Patti Smith

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Senator Bernie Sanders, Penn Badgley

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Larry David, Caitlin Kalafus and the 8G Band.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Brett Gelman, Rosanna Pansino

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jimmy Butler