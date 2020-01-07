Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — After an extraordinary build-up, the three highest money winners of the long-running game show will now go head-to-head. Yes, James Holtzhauer and Ken Jennings will compete, but is Brad Rutter the one to beat? That’s what Jennings said, and man, this is gonna get heated.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Jane Levy stars as an introverted computer programmer whose life is transformed when she can suddenly hear the thoughts (and fantasies) of people around her. The twist? These thoughts can only be communicated through pop songs. It sounds whimsical and possibly both addictive and excruciating. You be the judge.

Emergence (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Allison Tolman-starring sci-fi series returns with Jo following a new lead while attempting to get a message to a missing Piper. Hopefully, the hiatus gave the series some more action fuel with only a side portion of terrifying child to come.

Fbi: Most Wanted (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The FBI spinoff begins a first season with an elite team of Fugitive Task Force agents who dig deep into the realms of organized crime and drugs, beginning with a doctor who’s in deep trouble.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Rachel Brosnahan and stand-up comedy from Todd Glass.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, and Jamie Oliver.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Adam Rippon and Iliza Shlesinger.