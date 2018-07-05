Netflix



Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix) — Netflix has picked up comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s road trip romp for its tenth season which means we’ll be treated to 12 new episodes of the funny-man paling around with some of his famous friends in antique cars. Seinfeld’s recruited some new talent this season so be on the lookout for Kate McKinnon, Dave Chappelle, Alec Baldwin, and John Mulaney.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) – MTV continues to milk their biggest cash cow tonight by recruiting Vinny, Pauly D, Mike, and Ronnie to help countdown the “Jersiest” of moments from their recent vacation in Miami.

Little Big Shots (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – An 8-year-old pianist, a 5-year-old space expert, the world’s “fastest kid,” and a young aerialist are tonight’s guests.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Tandy pretends to be a Roxxon intern to find answers about her past, but the job hits a bit too close to home when she gets a close-up view of what her life could’ve been like. Meanwhile, Tyrone continues down a dangerous path to get closer to Det. Connors.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – One houseguest gets the boot while the rest compete for the next Head of Household.

Marlon (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – The family attend homecoming at Howell University and Stevie is determined to get into the independent fraternity that Marlon created while Ashley and Yvette get caught up with a couple of coeds. Later, Marlon pushes the family to face their fears after Marley purposefully fails her driving test because she’s afraid to drive on her own.

Match Game (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Joel McHale, Constance Zimmer, David Arquette, Caroline Rhea, Michael Ealy, and Laverne Cox serve on the panel tonight.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Teresa risks her life and her empire by helping young girls being trafficked by her new European partner.

Take Two (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Eddie’s former nemesis hires him and Sam to help solve the case of a missing DJ at his nightclub, causing Sam to relive her party days and the two to clash over how best to handle the investigation.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bob Lee heads to a local slaughterhouse to dig deeper into Earl’s murder while Nadine and Isaac form an uneasy truce with a former Atlas agent to take the organization down.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Sam bonds with Chrissy and Tim’s mom forces him to give his brother a job at the company.

Sacred Games (Netflix) – This Indian export follows an honest cop and a fugitive gang boss on a quest to uncover their shared link to a cataclysmic event set to hit Mumbai.

Anne With An E (Netflix) – Season two of Netflix’s literary reboot follows Anne as she explores the endless wonders of Green Gables, now secure in her place among the Cuthberts, but a pair of grifters posing as field workers threatens the security of the farm.

Samantha! (Netflix) – The streaming platform’s first Brazilian comedy follows a former child star of the 80s determined to relive her glory days by finding new ways to become famous again.