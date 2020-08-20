If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Democratic National Convention (Everywhere, all night) — Tonight’s speakers for the remote political shindig include Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, and Keisha Lance Bottoms. And of course, the main attraction — Presidential nominee Joe Biden — is on tap tonight, along with a musical performance by John Legend and Common.

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix documentary film) — John Shepherd’s 30-year quest to contact extraterrestrials by blasting music into space gets the spotlight, along with his very special on-Earth connection.

Mysteries Decoded (CW, 8:00 pm) — Bigfoot is the name of the game here, and this episode follows a U.S. Navy vet and a cryptozoologist as they examine fresh “official government” footage. That quote comes from the episode description, so we’ll see how it shakes out.

The Crimes That Bind (Netflix film) — A desperate mother attempts to prevent her son’s imprisonment after the attempted murder of his wife. What she uncovers is a true nightmare that will completely alter her life.

HBO Max Summer Comedy Specials (HBO Max) — The hottest new premium streaming service is digging deeper into the stand-up comedy game with specials that began dropping last Thursday. The series will culminate with a multi-act special from the HA Comedy Festival hosted by Latinx comedian Anjelah Johnson, who welcomes special guests Danny Trejo, Eva Longoria, and Eugenio Derbez. Solo sets from Rose Matafeo, Beth Stelling, James Veitch are also dropping.

Cake (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — A showcase featuring both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Rachel Maddow, Fred Armisen, Tiwa Savage

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Hillary Clinton

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Lili Reinhart, Anitta

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Kenan Thompson; Busy Philipps