John Bronco (Hulu) – The one and only Walton Goggins plays the greatest (fictional) pitchman of all time in this mockumentary about the face of the Ford Bronco. Goggins in cowboy attire with a fake mustache should be a worthy selling point all by itself, but the 40-minute film’s take on the American Dream is a thought-provoking one.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max Original) – Right in time for the election season to heat up, this special reunites the O.G. cast of Aaron Sorkin’s Emmy-winning Warner Bros. series for the first time in 17 years. This shall be a special theatrical stage production — starring Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen, all reprising their roles — of the “Hartsfield Landing” episode.

The Vice President and the People (ABC, 8:00pm EST) — Joe Biden goes solo for his own town hall event after Trump refused to do a virtual second debate. Biden’s coming to you from Philadelphia with George Stephanopoulos in the moderation seat.

President Trump’s Town Hall (NBC, 8:00pm EST) — Not to be outdone, Trump decided that he wanted to compete against Biden in ratings with a separate event, which will take place in Miami and will be hosted by Savannah Guthrie.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting: (Netflix film) — A high school freshman babysits on Halloween and ends up being recruited into an international secret society for protecting superpowered kids from monsters. Tom Felton plays the Boogeyman, one of a legion of mysterious foes, and the show’s bsaed upon Joe Ballarini’s bestselling book series of the same name.

Social Distance: (Netflix series) — Some familiar Netflix-series faces star in an eight-part anthology series that will probably hit very close to home. The show was produced entirely in quarantine and hopes to provide viewers with a sense of catharsis through deeply human stories.

Detention Adventure: Season 2 (series on HBO Max) — It’s a little bit like The Breakfast Club for Generation Z with a supernatural twist. A group of prankster kids end up in detention, where they discover underground tunnels that lead to Alexander Graham Bell’s secret lab. Of course, it’s no easy trip to arrive at said lab.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Members of a local church become subjects of a case for Castiel and Jack, and Sam and Dean are on a search.