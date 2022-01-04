Judge Steve Harvey (ABC, 8:00pm) — Nope, the perpetual Miss Universe host is not a real judge, but he is doing the unscripted reality thing and making apparently binding decisions. This week sees some formerly friendly neighbors fighting over the cost of holiday-party damages. Sounds messy!

Black-ish (ABC, 9:30pm) — The fundraising When We All Vote event leads to Bow pressuring Dre. They may or may not succeed at making new friends while working for a great cause.

Queen (ABC, 10:00pm) — The women find themselves feeling stunned by Valerie’s impulsive actions, all while Lauren’s ducking a superfan who’s also a rising rapper, and Naomi faces a ghost from the past.

Action Pack: Season 1 (Netflix series) — Park the kiddos in front of this one, so they can follow a new superhero class who operate on both hearts and smarts while vanquishing the villains who descend upon Hope Springs.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Tracee Ellis Ross

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Lily Collins, William Jackson Harper, St. Vincent

In case you missed this recent pick:

The Book of Boba Fett: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — Catch up on the season premiere before Episode 2 drops. The middle-of-the-night drop now favored by Disney+ shows is coming your way. When that happens, the iconic bounty hunter turns into a crime lord following his surfacing in The Mandalorian‘s second season. The very dead Jabba the Hutt has left a void in the galactic organized-crime realm, and Boba Fett is all too happy to fill it, but not by ruling by fear. Rather, he’s asking for respect, so we’ll see how that goes. Expect to see mercenary Fennec Shand along the way as these two head into underworld adventures that take them to Tatooine. It’s doubtful that we’ll see any Baby Yoda here, but one can hope for a miracle.