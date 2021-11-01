Judy Justice (IMDb TV) — You know all about Judge Judy Sheindlin, and here’s her brand new show, in which she returns to the bench for the reality-court drill. She’s got plenty of support (and more wit) coming from retired LA probation officer and bailiff Kevin Rasco, along with stenographer Whitney Kumar and Sarah Rose, who’s not only a law clerk but Judy’s granddaughter. Together, they’ll tell it like it is.

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland (Hulu film) — GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos tells the story of a real-life would-be homegrown terror attack and the journey (by FBI agents and other players) to take the plot down. Expect plenty of undercover videos and audio recordings along the way.

The Claus Family (Netflix film) — Yep, Halloween is over, so that means one thing: it’s time for Christmas movies to begin. Young Jules Claus feels like he’s done with holiday cheer, and so he hangs in grandpa’s toy shop simply for the toys. However, he realizes that grandpa is the true Santa Claus, which means that it’s time for magic and reindeer and all that jazz.

Ordinary Joe (NBC, 10:00pm) — It’s like Sliding Doors but with TV Prince James Wolk (Watchmen, Mad Men, Political Animals, Zoo) and no Gwyneth Paltrow. If that’s not enough to make you climb aboard, consider that Wolk not only plays a rock star (!) but two other Joes in parallel timelines. This week, it’s time for an origin story on how the Joes’ paths diverged in the first place.

We’re Here (HBO, 9:00pm) — Nope, you’re not looking at a photo of Beyoncé. This ^^ would be the fabulous Shangela (of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame), who’s back with the rest of the Queens (including Bob and Eureka) in Spartanburg, South Carolina and Temecula, California after COVID interrupted the first round. In Season 2, the trio will continue to recruit small-town residents (in this case, that would be Noah, Faith, and Olin) and train them for onstage moments that they never dreamed possible. This week, the Queens head to Selma, Alabama.

All-American (CW, 8:00pm) — Olivia and Spencer grow closer, although the rift with Billy hampers too much progress, all while a birthday celebration goes down.

4400 (CW, 9:00pm) — The entire group isn’t pleased with their accommodations and all of the rules that they must follow. Meanwhile, Claudette’s newfound ability tests its limits.

Wakefield (Showtime, 9:00pm) — This miniseries follows a beloved and brilliant psychiatric nurse who’s caring for patients int he Blue Mountains of Australia. Her array of patients will also entertain as well as endear.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Kumail Nanjiani, Liza Koshy, Blxst Ft. Ty Dolla $Ign

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Tracy Morgan, Colin Quinn, Roy Mayorg

In case you missed these weekend picks:

Swagger: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series) — Get ready, sports-drama fans. This show’s inspired by Kevin Durant’s pre-NBA experiences, and more specifically, it examines early ambition and dreams and the fine line between those two things, along with the comparable delineation between opportunism and corruption on the grown-up side. The cast includes Isaiah Hill, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, all of whom are bringing some truths on the experience of coming in age in America.

Love Life: Season 2 (HBO Max series) — Love Life ended up being the HBO Max original show to launch the service, and Season 2 is upon us with Anna Kendrick’s Darby passing the baton to a new unlucky-in-love protagonist, Marcus, who will be portrayed by William Jackson Harper. He did the whole sunk-cost investment thing, apparently, and now, he’s finding himself in the hell hole known as the dating world. Godspeed, Marcus.