What’s on Tonight: Just Desserts

Top Chef: Just Desserts (Bravo) — Season premiere. You see, it’s “just desserts” because it’s only desserts, but it’s also a play on “just deserts” — that which one justly deserves. Please mind the spelling if you use the latter definition.

Buried Treasure (Fox) — Series premiere. Leigh and Leslie Keno make the leap from PBS’s “Antiques Roadshow” to a broadcast network’s replica of “Antiques Roadshow.” I’ll watch it if — and only if — they dress like pirates.

Slammed: Inside Indie Wrestling (NatGeo) — This special looks at the bright-eyed and/or delusional young wrestlers with an eye of making the big-time. Whatever, Brandon Stroud was watching indie wrestling before it got its own cable special.

Alternate History (Spike) — In the “what-if” genre of “Deadliest Warrior,” this show imagines history with different outcomes. Tonight’s episode examines a world in which Nazi Germany won World War II. I’ll tell you this much: people wouldn’t complain about the Jews running Hollywood.

Ghost Hunters (Syfy) — Summer premiere. Every time I criticize women for watching trash like the Real Housewives franchises, I have to remember that there are also terrible reality shows that pander to idiots.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Ashton Kutcher and Rafael Nadal on Letterman; Katie Holmes and Novak Djokovic on Leno (late-night tennis battle!); and Regis Philbin and Vera Farmiga on Ferguson. Just about everybody else is in repeats this week.