What’s on Tonight: Just Desserts

Top Chef: Just Desserts (Bravo) — Season premiere. You see, it’s “just desserts” because it’s only desserts, but it’s also a play on “just deserts” — that which one justly deserves. Please mind the spelling if you use the latter definition.
Buried Treasure (Fox) — Series premiere. Leigh and Leslie Keno make the leap from PBS’s “Antiques Roadshow” to a broadcast network’s replica of “Antiques Roadshow.” I’ll watch it if — and only if — they dress like pirates.
Slammed: Inside Indie Wrestling (NatGeo) — This special looks at the bright-eyed and/or delusional young wrestlers with an eye of making the big-time. Whatever, Brandon Stroud was watching indie wrestling before it got its own cable special.
Alternate History (Spike) — In the “what-if” genre of “Deadliest Warrior,” this show imagines history with different outcomes. Tonight’s episode examines a world in which Nazi Germany won World War II. I’ll tell you this much: people wouldn’t complain about the Jews running Hollywood.
Ghost Hunters (Syfy) — Summer premiere. Every time I criticize women for watching trash like the Real Housewives franchises, I have to remember that there are also terrible reality shows that pander to idiots.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Ashton Kutcher and Rafael Nadal on Letterman; Katie Holmes and Novak Djokovic on Leno (late-night tennis battle!); and Regis Philbin and Vera Farmiga on Ferguson. Just about everybody else is in repeats this week.
That’s a really disappointing picture of twins named Leslie and Leigh
Shocked that Uff had misspelled “Just desserts” after correctly spelling it just a few words back, I quickly hopped on the Googlemotron to discover that I was in fact the one mistaken! (Which I realize is why he pointed it out, but still.) I got my learn on today!
Also, I absolutely guarantee you that the people who titled the episode thought that the phrase was spelled using “desserts”.
I was really looking forward to Just Desserts last year but it kind of blew no? A veritable sanding sugar storm you see. And no matter how talented Johnny is, I just can’t take him seriously with those side burns. He’s a cute guy but that and the wallet chain are silly.
HAHAHA! You’re one of those people who only uses the internet to tell other people that they’re wrong but this time it was YOU who were all wrongy and everything. AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
@Jack Burton: You really ought to close off a comment like that with a “Pork Chop Express’d” tag.
In all fairness, I use the Internet for various other activities (read: “first” posting) as well.
When did NatGeo (representin’) stop showing stuff about, ya know, geography?
No mention of a new episode of last years best new comedy? Happy Endings, tonight at 9:30
@Brian: just checked the pvr and I see there was a new episode, a pleasant surprise.
Is Damon Wayans Jr, going to just be on “Happy Endings”? he appeared the trailer and several stills from “New Girl” did they have to write him out, because I don’t see his name in IMDB. Did I miss this resolution?
The title “Just Deserts” was already taken by a show on the Landscape channel.