Zack Snyder’s Justice League (HBO Max) — Fans hoped this day would come, and finally, “we live in a society” where the fabled “Snyder Cut” is fabled no more. This four-hour installment is a vast improvement on Joss Whedon’s much maligned theatrical cut, and there’s a smidge of Jared Leto’s Joker to add some “WTF” flavor. Finally, there’s loads of character development, which the hard-core nerds will appreciate, so even though Joss’ version remains canon, the Snyder Cut is here to satisfy the hearts and minds of DC Comics fans.

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix stand-up special) — The Tennessee-born funnyman launches his second Netflix special, which is chock full of Oregon Trail throwbacks and talking about all the ways he’s relatable as a father and husband.

The Unicorn (CBS, 9:30pm EST) — Wade starts dating again because Shannon wasn’t gonna stick around too long. Is the Justified reunion over? I’m sad, but also, Delia comes to grips with her controlling ways.

The Hustler (ABC, 10:00pm EST) — Host Craig Ferguson stands by while contestants compete for money, and “The Hustler” among them keeps doing his or her secretive and enigmatic thing.

Cake (FX, 10:00pm EST) — Season 4 begins for this assortment of bite-sized shorts, and this year, the diverse array of narratives is anchored by Nine Films About Technology from Peter Huang. Expect a loosely connected set of stories that get darkly comedic and explore human relationships in an era of (arguable) over-connectivity.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Lionel Richie, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chesca Ft. De La Ghetto And Offset

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Jared Leto, LANCO

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Michelle Obama, Guy Raz, Edie Brickell, New Bohemians

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Sarah Silverman, Nico Hiraga

In case you missed these recent picks:

Cold Courage (AMC+) — Two Nordic women find themselves drawn together during the investigation of a series of London-set murders. The story’s based upon Finnish journalist Pekka Hiltunen’s bestselling novels and aims to unite the two aforementioned women (a psychologist who favors underdogs and a graphic artist who’s fleeing from her abusive stalker. Together, the two women want to write wrongs that are committed to the powerful, and a charismatic politicians is promising to sort-of Make Great Britain Great Again. This show is dropping three initial episodes with subsequent weekly followups.

Genera+ion: Season 1 (HBO Max) — Get ready for a dark and playful half-hour series that revolves around high school students who are finding their coming-of-age exploration of sexuality complicated by the deeply held beliefs that persist throughout their conservative community. The series stars Chase Sui Wonders, Chloe East, Haley Sanchez, Lukita Maxwell, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Nathanya Alexander, Nava Mau, Uly Schlesinger, Justice Smith, and Martha Plimpton.