The Unicorn (CBS, 9:30pm EST) — Walton Goggins returns to our TV screens tonight, where he’s still widower Wade, and he’s enamored with a woman who happens to be played by Justified co-star Natalie Zea. Her character, Shannon, has some unusual living arrangements, though, and Wade must decide if he’s able to cope with them. (Please let Timothy Olyphant swagger through the background while wearing a hat.)

Supernatural (CW, 8:00pm EST) — It’s all on the line now! (Of course.) The battle against God continues with a familiar face on the roster.

Station 19 (ABC, 8:00pm EST) — The firefighter drama returns in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in Seattle. This could be a decent idea, or it could backfire, right? At least we’ll see the crew leaning on each other while chaos swirls around them.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Garret digs into a cult that’s making human sacrifices while Janzo and Wren look into a cure for this show’s infection. Talon is working on a sanctuary, as well.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 9:00pm EST) — Yep, this medical drama is also back to confront COVID-19 (one month into the onset) at Grey Sloan Memorial, so expect things to get perhaps too real.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — Lt. Ash Tayler intrigues the U.S.S. Discovery crew with his arrival, and Admiral Cornwell’s wondering what the hell Lorna’s doing and whether it’s no good.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Ellen Pompeo, Chris Stapleton

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — James Spader, Chris Paul, Josh Johnson

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Dan Aykroyd, Anya Taylor-Joy

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Jack Harlow

In case you missed this last Thursday:

Save Me Too (Peacock Original series) — Lennie James (Morgan from Fear The Walking Dead) returns to his other show (the first season was called Save Me) to continue as Nelly, whose life changed forever when he was accused of kidnapping his daughter. She’s still nowhere to be found, but new suspects and secrets surface, and this is bit of a redemption story inside of a London-set thriller story.