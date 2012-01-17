What’s On Tonight: ‘Justified’ Season Premiere and Nothing Else

Editor-at-Large
01.17.12 33 Comments

Justified (FX) – Season premiere. Matt already gave us his review, but, on behalf on the new team, I’d like to add the following analysis: “!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” I think you see my point. Feel free to turn the comments into an all out open thread tonight.

White Collar (USA) – This show and Southland on TNT are both back tonight. That is all I have to say about that.

Celebrity Wife Swap (CBS) – No.

Glee (FOX) – Nope.

New Girl (FOX) – Not tonight.

Dance Moms (Lifetime) – Not ever.

90210 (CW) – [makes stink face]

The Biggest Loser (NBC) – Watch “Justified.”

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Ricky Gervais on Letterman; Colin Firth on Ferguson; Katherine Heigl and Ne-Yo on Kimmel [makes stink face again]; Sam Worthington, Sherri Shepherd, and Adam Levine on Derpy Larue; Kyra Sedgwick and Ndamukong Suh on Fallon; and Antonio Banderas and Fred Armisen on Conan.

After the jump, all the “Justified” Season 3 trailers and a relevant GIF. Get focused.

Me too, Tim. Me too.

