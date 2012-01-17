What’s On Tonight: ‘Justified’ Season Premiere and Nothing Else

Justified (FX) – Season premiere. Matt already gave us his review, but, on behalf on the new team, I’d like to add the following analysis: “!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” I think you see my point. Feel free to turn the comments into an all out open thread tonight.
White Collar (USA) – This show and Southland on TNT are both back tonight. That is all I have to say about that.
Celebrity Wife Swap (CBS) – No.
Glee (FOX) – Nope.
New Girl (FOX) – Not tonight.
Dance Moms (Lifetime) – Not ever.
90210 (CW) – [makes stink face]
The Biggest Loser (NBC) – Watch “Justified.”
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Ricky Gervais on Letterman; Colin Firth on Ferguson; Katherine Heigl and Ne-Yo on Kimmel [makes stink face again]; Sam Worthington, Sherri Shepherd, and Adam Levine on Derpy Larue; Kyra Sedgwick and Ndamukong Suh on Fallon; and Antonio Banderas and Fred Armisen on Conan.
After the jump, all the “Justified” Season 3 trailers and a relevant GIF. Get focused.
Me too, Tim. Me too.
it’s just “New Girl” not “The New Girl”.
That’s it really.. my anger is low today due to “Justified” being back <3
I think Katherine Heigl deserved her own stink face too.
Isn’t that a permant look for her? Since it is wafting up from her lap….
I’ve already seen tonight’s “Justified,” and I’m excited to watch it again anyway. It’s really fucking good.
I’m going to do filthy things to this thread later tonight. But I’m not going to check it until 10pm PST. Damn East-Coasters…
[Pours a glass of Maker’s]
God I love this show. The opening discourse between Givens and Crowder is exactly what I come to it for.
Seeing them drink Pappy makes me insanely jealous.
I’ll be watching Southland live (damn you tv programmers), as Justified is DVR’d on the other TV to watch later, as I likes to linger on the Tim and the Jacob Pitts and FF through the Winona.
Tim Lingering. I can be the official sport of the WG ladies.
I haven’t watched the city couple of seasons yet, I’m a loser who should kill himself, I know. What would you suggest is the best way to watch the first two seasons in the quickest manner possible? Showtime has every season of Californication on demand, that would be ideal, but fx doesn’t roll that way. In fact, their the only network that doesn’t have at least the four most previous episodes on demand, they usually have two at most.
First couple*
they’re*
Proper grammar is important.
Well then I guess we’ve both been warned.
The plural of “gentleman” is “gentlemen.” Please don’t poke my grammar peeves.
What about the capital letter after the ellipses?
BANNED.
White Collar returns tonight with Kelly Kapowski. Funny you missed that Danger.
Winona > Ava
I added that and “Southland.” Next person to critique this post get strapped to a rocket and launched into space.
DAMNIT. Justified wins, but now I’ll have to find White Collar on a rerun sometime, which I’m absolutely going to forget to do until next week when the cycle repeats.
Southland deserves a better mention than that you dick
Southland can wait until tomorrow for the awesomeness of Justified
also
does this go here? –> #TeamWinona
Also acceptable: Winona > Ava
OhHellShitFuckYeah!
I really wish I hadn’t seen the last ten minutes of 2012. That left a horrible taste.
7 minutes into the season and we were already short one plate-glass window. Fucking A plus.
Winona > Ava is such a lock it should be put on a cell with Guy Fieri inside.
Half-hour, single camera show solely about Dickie and Dewey Crowe in prison = Gold. Somebody make this happen.
Tuesdays and Sundays have long been my favorite TV nights.
Was I the only one deeply offended that Arnett takes Pappy Van Winkle in his coffee? For the love of David Chang—with bourbon that incredible, a couple drops of spring water at most.
No. No you were not.
He shouldn’t mix it with coffee regardless of whether it’s the 15, 20 or the 23 year, but his office is in Frankfort which is where Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery is located. He probably gets it by the case (within the framework of the show). The 23 year is near impossible to find though, even here (KY). A friend had to have it shipped from Japan.
I don’t think they put that much thought into it though. I believe they use the various bourbon brands to distinguish where a certain character is in the social hierarchy with little or no regard for how it should be consumer.
I am so fucking happy this show is back on.
I could assume I know the show to which you’re referring, but I’m sorry about your table cloth.
I must disagree. Ava > Winona. By a mile. And, is it strange that I actually said out loud to my TV – “God damn, he is hot.” more than once?
RIP, pizza delivery boy. I wonder if he would have lived if he’d gotten there within a half hour.