What’s On Tonight: Katie Couric and Butt-head

#What's On Tonight #It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
12.15.11 7 years ago 24 Comments

The Year with Katie Couric (ABC) – According to Katie Couric, 2011 – which she celebrates/mourns in tonight’s interview-heavy special – was a year of “revolutions, disillusionment, disappointment, frustration, despair, courage, and hope.” Years 0-2010 had all that, too, but no “Whitney.” This year was awful.

Community (NBC) – Fall in love with/cry to “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” all over again. Fun fact: it’s the only episode of “Community” co-written by Dino “Starburns” Stamatopoulos, the creator of “Moral Orel.”

Beavis and Butt-Head (MTV) – Has any resurrected comedy ever come back stronger than “Beavis and Butt-head” has? “Futurama”? Not quite. “Family Guy”? Aw HELL nah. Other series starting with the letter “F”? Probably not. (Screencap via)

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville at Atlanta (NFL) – I’ll say it again because it seemed to work last time: Josh is in the semi-finals in three of his fantasy leagues, in two of which he has MJD. I don’t think praying for 375 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns is asking too much, right?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia/The League (FX) – Season finale time for both. Favorite episode for each this year: “Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games” and “The Lockout.” I love me some single-setting shenanigans and Dirty Randy.

Late-Night Guests: Tom Hanks convinces My Morning Jacket to play “That Thing You Do!” on Letterman; Al Michaels, Elle Fanning, and Robin Thicke clarify why they hate Cris Collinsworth on Leno; Robert Downey, Jr. explains to Lenny Kravitz that he was the original Precious on Kimmel; Sean Hayes and John Hodgman act smugly on Ferguson; Dax Shephard tells Kunal Nayyar that the popularity of “The Big Bang Theory” is leading us towards Idiocracy on Conan; Jon questions Matt Damon on whether Scotty still doesn’t know on The Daily Show; and Daniel Craig blah blah Colbert…let’s look at a picture of Rooney Mara, instead.

