What’s On Tonight: Katie Couric and Butt-head

The Year with Katie Couric (ABC) – According to Katie Couric, 2011 – which she celebrates/mourns in tonight’s interview-heavy special – was a year of “revolutions, disillusionment, disappointment, frustration, despair, courage, and hope.” Years 0-2010 had all that, too, but no “Whitney.” This year was awful.
Community (NBC) – Fall in love with/cry to “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” all over again. Fun fact: it’s the only episode of “Community” co-written by Dino “Starburns” Stamatopoulos, the creator of “Moral Orel.”
Beavis and Butt-Head (MTV) – Has any resurrected comedy ever come back stronger than “Beavis and Butt-head” has? “Futurama”? Not quite. “Family Guy”? Aw HELL nah. Other series starting with the letter “F”? Probably not. (Screencap via)
Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville at Atlanta (NFL) – I’ll say it again because it seemed to work last time: Josh is in the semi-finals in three of his fantasy leagues, in two of which he has MJD. I don’t think praying for 375 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns is asking too much, right?
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia/The League (FX) – Season finale time for both. Favorite episode for each this year: “Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games” and “The Lockout.” I love me some single-setting shenanigans and Dirty Randy.
Late-Night Guests: Tom Hanks convinces My Morning Jacket to play “That Thing You Do!” on Letterman; Al Michaels, Elle Fanning, and Robin Thicke clarify why they hate Cris Collinsworth on Leno; Robert Downey, Jr. explains to Lenny Kravitz that he was the original Precious on Kimmel; Sean Hayes and John Hodgman act smugly on Ferguson; Dax Shephard tells Kunal Nayyar that the popularity of “The Big Bang Theory” is leading us towards Idiocracy on Conan; Jon questions Matt Damon on whether Scotty still doesn’t know on The Daily Show; and Daniel Craig blah blah Colbert…let’s look at a picture of Rooney Mara, instead.
Dino Stamatopoulos has a long history of quality work (Mr. Show, Ben Stiller, etc,) but I never liked Moral Orel. The “Christians are dumb” concept (whether you agree or disagree) was like a moldy Jim & Tammy Fae joke from the 80’s.
I understand the hate for 2 1/2 Men and 2 Broke Girls, but I like Big Bang Theory.
And yeah, I know “Nerds don’t act like that!” and everything, but motorcycle gangs don’t act like that and people at Community College don’t act like that, but I still love SoA and Community.
Yep, I’m going to be singing “That Thing You Do!” for the rest of the night.
And it’s nice to know I’m not the only one who got a little teary-eyed at last year’s “Community” Christmas episode.
lol butt
I’d bet once Archer gets canceled and then brought back in ten years or so, it’ll have a stronger return.
@Taco Jones I dont understand how you can watch it. Like its painful for me to watch. Also this: [www.youtube.com]
Chardee Macdennis was good, but the Jersey Shore episode had rumham. Game over, man.
And the episode with Frank’s whore was pretty fantastic too.
@ Patty: Anyone who doesn’t get a little teary-eyed at “Abed’s uncontrollable Christmas” is a soulless, awful human. Or an NBC exec….so yeah, soulless, awful human.
@ Taco
I’ve seen a few episodes of big bang and it’s okay. For me, the anger comes from the fact that it does SO MUCH BETTER in the ratings than other shows that are clearly better acted and written. That’s when I start spitting my comments section venom.
I set my DVR for Beavis and Butthead when it came back, then saw it on there and said “fuck this” and deleted it. Bad move?
“The Gang Goes to the Jersey Shore” and “Frank’s Brother” were my favorite’s for Sunny.
@LastTexansFan: watch this clip (it’s at its best from about 0:55 forward) and then you tell me.
/yes, bad move. They’ve been absolutely killing it.
Frank’s Brother was the best Sunny this year – Shadynasty, that is all.
Is Beavis and Butthead really that good? Futurama came back and I don’t miss a show, but I could take or leave Family Guy.
Agreed on Chardee MacDennis. Definitely teh episode I laughed the most at all year.
Season finale for The League is neeeEEEeexxt week, dumbass
Not the finale of The League tonight… two episodes on next week.
Fun fact Dino Starburns was Louis CK’s plus 1 on his tour of Afganistan/Iraq it’s a fun yarn to read on louis’s blog from 2008
CharDee MacDennis had Frank eat the ingredients of a cake, but rum ham has rum ham.
Taco, I went to cc. You’d be shocked.
@Hammer I’ve seen that video and it’s definitely painful, but you could do that with any show with a laugh track (Cheers, Seinfeld) and have it be just as painful.
@La Schmoove I can understand that and the fact that it does better than Community puzzles me, too, but I reserve my anger for shows that are terrible that do well. Big Bang is better than How I Met Your Mother. Take NPH off HIMYM and it would be unwatchable.
Stuck at work and can’t watch any of these things live
Cable is fucked up so I can’t watch them when I go home either
Fuck you stack of contracts I have to read. Double fuck you Comcast.
Beavis & Butthead season was incredible so far. FUck.
@Hammer, Schmoove, Taco. The other thing that makes me stabby about BBT’s success is Jim Parsons winning multiple Emmys for being one of the most unlikable people on television.
Good point Taco_Jones. Take out the best character of any show and see how unwatchable it is. Personally (and obviously this just my opinion) I think that The Big Bang Theory blows Big Floppy Donkey Dick and that seems to do really well. But that’s just me and to each his/her own.