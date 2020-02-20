If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Unicorn (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Did you know that Walton Goggins is starring in a sitcom where he portrays a widower fresh on the dating scene? This is the season’s penultimate episode, so where have you been? This week, Wade’s working on his finances while also fending off an odd proposition from a recently divorced client.

Katy Keene (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The newest Riverdale spinoff is running a week behind for Valentine’s Day, and she’s stressed about having a perfect holiday. Good luck, lady.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Cloud 9’s new app is causing a ruckus at work, Dina’s texting habits are leading to friction, and Glenn’s lost when it comes to a new teen craze.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon’s on the scene for the first time at CalTech, oh boy. Meanwhile, Meemaw busies herself attempting to make Missy stop freaking out so much.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — The competitive juices are becoming an issue, although they’re flowing, so that’s the good news for the squad.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Grace and James the neighbor are apparently giving their romance another go. Damn girl, when you break up, you break up for a reason.

Deputy (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — A dead ex-marine is the freshest case for Bill and Cade, although matters are hitting far too close to home. Also, Bill’s turning out to be a terrible team player. No surprises there!

LATE NIGHT GUESTS (MOSTLY RERUNS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Lucy Hale, Andy Shauf

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Will Smith, Patti Smith

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Michael Bloomberg

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Terry Crews, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Adam Marcello

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Justin Bieber, Lucy Hale, Scott Bakula, Wajatta

A Little Later With Lilly Singh: Ilana Glazer