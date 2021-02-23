Young Rock (NBC, 8:00pm) — Dwayne Johnson’s gotten very real in interviews while discussing his difficult adolescence and young adulthood, but this show will take a comedic stance while focusing on how he hustled his way into wrestling superstardom (before his eventual presidential ambitions). This week’s episode begins in 1987 when Dwayne pretends to be wealthy to impress a popular girl, but he’s betrayed by his wrestling match at the flea market.

Kenan (NBC, 8:30pm) — The longest-tenured cast member on SNL (and he’s not leaving) now breaks into the family comedy business where he plays a character named Kenan, who’s attempting to do what we all do: balance every aspect of life (and usually, to some degree, make a mess while doing it). Don Johnson co-stars, and this week, Kenan, Rick, and Gary work to uncover a deep, dark secret on Cori’s behalf, and Mika wants the morning show to dig into harder news.

Superman and Lois (CW, 8:00pm) — The world’s most famous superhero (Superman/Clark Kent) and the most famous journalist (Lois Lane) are leading a more ordinary existence than expected as working parents. Of course, they must juggle all of that workplace stress, too, which might be more or less difficult to conquer than aliens invaders and supervillains that descend upon Metropolis. Stick around for a behind-the-scenes special about this new series and the Man of Steel’s legacy.

Mixed-Ish (ABC, 9:30pm) — Paul receives a lesson on the cultural and racial significance of the Spades game when he crashes Denise and Alicia’s neighborhood showdown.

Black-Ish (ABC, 9:00pm) — Olivia and Maxine go with Bow and Junior to celebrate the latter’s birthday. While on the scene, Bow must deal with an oddly close relationship.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Senator Bernie Sanders, Soleil Moon Frye, Lord Huron

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Billie Eilish, Punchbowl News Co-Founders Anna Palmer & Jake Sherman

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Tom Holland, Andra Day, Mary McCartney, Andra Day

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Drew Barrymore, Storm Reid

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Colin Jost, Harvey Guillen, Raghav Mehrotra