If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The King Of Staten Island: HBO First Look (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Judd Apatow’s upcoming comedy starring Pete Davidson (in a role that takes inspiration from his pre-SNL life) will get a straight-to-VOD on June 12. Before that happens, HBO’s giving a 15-minute preview of the movie co-starring Bill Burr, Marisa Tomei, and an NYC-focused Easter egg of a co-star.

Council Of Dads (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Tom Everett Scott-fronted series rallies its central group together when a family members needs emergency surgery, and an adoptive parent-situation will transform lives.

In The Dark (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Murphy’s on a drug mission, Felix is dealing with a predicament, and Gene’s tossing out some serious talent that could impact Murphy’s mission.

Blindspot (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — This crazy tattoo show’s still going strong, this time with a chemical weapon-wielding terrorist group taking the team back to its fledgling FBI days.

We’re Here (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — The queens’ production schedule is thrown into chaos by the pandemic in the Season 1 finale, but they’ll make things “werk” no matter what.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Graham Norton, Luke Combs

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Andrew Ross Sorkin, John Malkovich

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Mark Ruffalo

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Christine Baranski, Taika Waititi

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Kendrick, Alanis Morissette