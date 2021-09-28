La Brea (NBC, 9:00pm) — Natalie Zea deserves some appreciation, dammit, and the Justified actress gets to sink her teeth into a glorious madhouse here. An enormous sinkhole, which looks to be at least one-square-mile in area, opens in the middle of LA and sucks her into some primeval hellhole, where pterodactyls and bad CGI reside. It looks absurd and preposterous and like probably the kind of show that could find a hopelessly devoted audience. Can NBC allow this sci-fi selection to blossom into its own brand of strangeness and let it stick, unlike that they’ve done with Manifest and Debris? If anyone can pull off the humor and the adventure that this role requires, it’s Zea, and if the writers can lean into preposterous setups while embracing the hot-mess, Manifest-like vibe, maybe, just maybe, the leading lady will get her due.

Britney Vs Spears (Netflix film) — Every streaming service is in on the Britney game these days, and Netflix is taking a stab at what really happened during the long, sordid history of the infamous conservatorship. Not only will this documentary paint a tragic portrait of a young woman who became trapped in her fame and family, but there’s also a shocking timeline to be unraveled here while, in real life, the pop singer moves toward (hopeful) autonomy.

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (Netflix special) — Rob Lowe brings his handsome to dig into the history and evolution of the most notorious clichés in Hollywood. Expect a plethora of guests to stop by, including Florence Pugh, along with screeners and critics and academics, all of whom deliver their takes on “meet-cutes” and “ladies running in stilettos.” Yes, there’s a “Wilhelm Scream” section, too.

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix series) — Plop the kiddos in front of the TV to enjoy this pint-sized scientist in lead-character mode, who takes on the truth with the help of two very good friends. Together, they explore how science solves the biggest mysteries while they hope to improve the world for all of mankind.

Stargirl (CW, 8:00pm) — Rick’s attempting to protect Solomon Grundy while hunters are causing a ruckus and Beth is a target.

Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — A magic totem’s the subject of a race between Supergirl and Nyxly, and although both might claim the piece of a pie, compromises must be made.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Jake Gyllenhaal, G-Eazy Ft. Demi Lovato

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Drew Carey, Phoebe Robinson

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Ray Liotta, Natasia Demetriou, Spencer Ackerman, Nick Baglio

In case you missed this streaming pick from last Tuesday:

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 (Netflix series) — More stories of people on the autism spectrum arrive to show how they meet the challenges of dating and relationships. Expect an even greater variety of personalities, which will illustrate exactly how much diversity arises on the easily misunderstood spectrum.