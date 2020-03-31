What’s On Tonight: Late-Night TV’s Steadily Making A Comeback

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Late-night shows largely went on hiatus a few weeks ago to protect their crews and audiences, but they’re finding a way to get the job done, regardless.

Conan — Team Coco is shooting through an iPhone with guest Sophie Turner, who’s promoting her new Quibi show, Survive.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness

Jimmy Kimmel Live! – Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Paul featuring Tove Lo

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Guests TBA

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee — Back on Wednesday!

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Senator Elizabeth Warren

A Little Late With Lilly Singh — Natalya Neidhart, Alexa Bliss

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah — Noah’s reporting live from his couch, and naturally, the subject of the night will be the ongoing pandemic and social distancing.

Here’s the rest of the evening’s notable programming:

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A hostage situation following a jewelry robbery challenges the team when the situation moves to a nearby diner.