What’s On Tonight: Late-Night TV’s Steadily Making A Comeback

Late-night shows largely went on hiatus a few weeks ago to protect their crews and audiences, but they’re finding a way to get the job done, regardless.

Conan — Team Coco is shooting through an iPhone with guest Sophie Turner, who’s promoting her new Quibi show, Survive.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness

Jimmy Kimmel Live! – Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Paul featuring Tove Lo

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Guests TBA

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee — Back on Wednesday!

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Senator Elizabeth Warren

A Little Late With Lilly Singh — Natalya Neidhart, Alexa Bliss

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah — Noah’s reporting live from his couch, and naturally, the subject of the night will be the ongoing pandemic and social distancing.

Here’s the rest of the evening’s notable programming:

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A hostage situation following a jewelry robbery challenges the team when the situation moves to a nearby diner.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Cookie makes a shocking discovery while digging into finances, and that leads to conflict with Giselle. Meanwhile, wedding day fears are on tap for Teri over Andre’s temper. Girl, don’t do it.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — A former counter-intelligence officer that leaked classified information is on the loose after he attacked his former partners.

For Life (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — An inmate’s fighting for the right to marry his dying love while Anya’s marriage with Safiya might be in trouble.

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
