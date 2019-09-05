What’s On Tonight: Presidential Hopefuls Head To Late Night

The Outpost (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — As the Outpost is besieged, its most wanted prisoner plans an escape. Talon and Zed unearth an enemy from Talon’s childhood. Milus leaves the Outpost bitterly disappointed.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW, 9:00 p.m.) — An elderly Haitian grandma is forced to move in with her estranged son, and she begins to suspect something is very wrong with his perfect family.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The competition heats up at the reality show’s 21st season ends its conclusion on the heels of getting renewed for a 22nd run scheduled for next summer.

The Office (Comedy Network, 5:10 p.m.) — The cable network’s fifth season marathon ends while the sixth season re-watch begins.

The Simpsons (FXX, 6:00 p.m.) — The season 17 — yes, 17 — marathon continues. Per usual, the seemingly un-aged kids get into all kinds of hijinks and the parents still can’t whip them into shape.

Stephen King’s It (Syfy, 8:00 p.m.) — On the eve of It Chapter Two‘s theatrical release, Syfy is airing the 1990 television mini-series starring Tim Curry as Pennywise in its entirety.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Graham Norton

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kendall Jenner, Desus and Mero

The Late Late Show with James Corden: Orlando Bloom, Yvonne Strahovski

Late Night with Seth Meyers: Sen. Bernie Sanders, Julio Torres, DeRay Mckesson