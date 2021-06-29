The Legend Of The Underground (HBO, 9:00pm) — This documentary film takes on Nigeria’s anti-LGBT climate [including 2013’s Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill, which did result in high-profile arrests] while showcasing a defiant, nonconformist younger generation that pushes forth to live life how they see fit. What follows is a vigorous cultural debate regarding human rights in Nigeria, which sees rampant discrimination against those who don’t adhere to gender-conformity ideals. John Legend co-executive produces, and the film’s directed by Nneka Onuorah and Giselle Bailey.

Loki: Episode 4 (Disney+ series, releasing in the wee hours of Wednesday morning) — Tom Hiddleston has an absolute blast playing the mercurial trickster of the MCU, and we shall reap the benefits while he helps (or hinders) the Time Variance Authority during the process of cleaning up the timeline. This week, the show will follow up on Sophia Di Martino’s “Variant” character teaming up with Loki, after the series inserted a significant detail into canon while appearing to also confirm a theory about the TVA.

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 (Freeform, 10:00pm) — In this world, witches not only enlist in the U.S. Army, but they also use their spells to rule the world and take down terrorists, who are (in turn) hell-bent upon getting witches out of the military. This week, it’s War College time for the Unit. There, they meet their Coven and find themselves challenged in new ways. Also, Tally mentors a recruit, and two unlikely partners undertake a risky mission.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Barry and Iris find themselves putting plans on hold while dealing with the army of Godspeeds that’s descended upon Central City. Elsewhere, Chillblaine (what a name) departs from prison.

Mental Samurai (FOX 9:00pm) — Is Rob Lowe on every show now? Not quite, but Season 2 continues with Mr. Handsome welcoming contestants and throwing out interactive questions and puzzles to challenge everyone’s memory.

Mr Inbetween (FX, 10:00 & 10:30pm) — This season, Ray’s life is looking different while Brittany is growing ever-closer to discovering who Ray really is and what he does, which is doing the hitman thing while holding onto his own strict ethical code and balancing his family life. Meanwhile, severing ties with Freddy complicates matters when a criminal kingpin makes Ray’s struggle feel even more intense. This week, it’s roadtrip time.

In case you missed this streaming pick from the weekend:

Central Park: Season 2 (Apple TV+ series) — Get ready for more animated musical madness that takes on themes of gentrification and capitalism with such an ease that feels, well, natural. Voice performances from Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Stanley Tucci, and Daveed Diggs will all entertain with whimsy, and oh, do not forget the presence of Tituss Burgess, ever. The series is co-created by Loren Bouchard of Bob’s Burgers fame, and it’s a heartwarming and unique comedy series following a cast of evolving characters.