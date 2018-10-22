What’s On Tonight: ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Returns To Face A New Threat

CW

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Season four begins with the Legends navigating unfamiliar territory after their defeat of Mallus. With the final anachronism of time eliminated, the team’s job seems done until Constantine warns Sara of a new magical threat that sends the group back to Woodstock.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Oliver tries to track Diaz from inside prison with the help of an old enemy while in Star City, Felicity begins to realize she can’t count on old friends for help in hunting Diaz down.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The fifth week of competition sees the couples dancing to Disney-themed numbers.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Dave and Gemma invite the Butlers to their housewarming party but when Calvin declines, Dave decides to confront the old man on his refusal to welcome the family to the neighborhood.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The hospital staff begin to take notice of Devon and Julian’s friendship after Bell makes an executive decision to use Julian’s medical devices instead of the hospital’s usual equipment.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — More battle rounds tonight.

Happy Together (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Claire gets sick, and Jake decides to use the opportunity to convinces Claire’s parents he can care for her without their help.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — A team of first responders race to the scene of a crashed news copter, accidentally becoming the focus of an eager reporter’s first story.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Magnum takes on a case for T.C. that involves the father of one of his young football players.

Bull (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Bull joins the defense team of a seemingly unwinnable case when a doctor is put on trial for murder after his submission to a DNA database links him to a homicide.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — We learn more about what happened to the families left behind when flight 828 went missing while in the present, Ben begins to investigate his son’s perplexing abilities, and Michaela fights her feelings for Jared.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jamie Dornan, Jovan Adepo, Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Juliette Lewis, Joey Purp featuring Rza

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sarah Silverman, Scott Bakula, Transviolet

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ike Barinholtz, Kiernan Shipka, Courtney Barnett

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Dakota Johnson, Gordon Ramsay, Mike Posner