What’s On Tonight: ‘Divorce’ Returns, And ‘Legion’ Takes Us On A Trip

07.01.19 1 hour ago

FX

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — David takes a mind-bending journey as he learns the intricacies of time travel and how to use them to his advantage in his war against Division 3.

Divorce (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Sarah Jessica Parker returns for more post-divorce drama as her character gains a new love interest in season three of HBO’s hit series. Parker’s Frances entertains the attention of a new suitor even as she faces some surprises that spin her life and her relationship with ex-husband Robert (Thomas Haden Church) in unexpected directions.

Years and Years (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — The world recovers as Stephen and Celeste confront a very modern nightmare, Daniel tries to stay close to Viktor, and Edith returns home with a terrible secret.

Grand Hotel (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Alicia and Gigi disagree on how to best run the hotel before Gigi gives her a glimpse into her mother’s past.

Veronica Mars (Hulu) — Just in case it’s been a while since you’ve tuned into the drama of Neptune, Hulu’s giving you a chance to relive the action of the show’s first three seasons before the fourth season premieres later this month. We meet Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) as a fresh-faced teenager who’s become a social pariah following the murder of her best friend. As she investigates a death that rocked the sea-side town, graduates to college sleuthing, and juggles romantic interests, Veronica takes down bad guys and stays a step ahead of the adults around her.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 6 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP