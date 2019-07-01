What’s On Tonight: ‘Divorce’ Returns, And ‘Legion’ Takes Us On A Trip

FX

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — David takes a mind-bending journey as he learns the intricacies of time travel and how to use them to his advantage in his war against Division 3.

Divorce (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Sarah Jessica Parker returns for more post-divorce drama as her character gains a new love interest in season three of HBO’s hit series. Parker’s Frances entertains the attention of a new suitor even as she faces some surprises that spin her life and her relationship with ex-husband Robert (Thomas Haden Church) in unexpected directions.

Years and Years (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — The world recovers as Stephen and Celeste confront a very modern nightmare, Daniel tries to stay close to Viktor, and Edith returns home with a terrible secret.

Grand Hotel (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Alicia and Gigi disagree on how to best run the hotel before Gigi gives her a glimpse into her mother’s past.

Veronica Mars (Hulu) — Just in case it’s been a while since you’ve tuned into the drama of Neptune, Hulu’s giving you a chance to relive the action of the show’s first three seasons before the fourth season premieres later this month. We meet Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) as a fresh-faced teenager who’s become a social pariah following the murder of her best friend. As she investigates a death that rocked the sea-side town, graduates to college sleuthing, and juggles romantic interests, Veronica takes down bad guys and stays a step ahead of the adults around her.