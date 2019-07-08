What’s On Tonight: ‘Legion’ Goes Back To The Beginning

FX

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The show finally explores David Haller’s origins, traveling back in the past to witness how his gifted parents first met and how some of their darker traits were passed on to their superpowered son.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The show’s final qualifying round takes place in Cincinnati, where the Sling Shot is new to the course.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A pair of moonshiners take on a couple of newlyweds and two best friends in tonight’s musical showdown.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Tonight marks the long-awaited start of Hannah’s hometown visits as she meets the families of Jed, Luke P., Peter, and Tyler C. Tough questions are asked and a dramatic rose ceremony follows.

The Code (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A Marine is accused of helping a terrorist escape from Guantanamo Bay. Abe and Harper believe that they have an open-and-shut case until they are mysteriously denied access to key evidence without explanation.

Years and Years (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Viv Rook enjoys her surprising rise to power as the Lyon family confronts difficult truths after a tragedy. Celeste tries to mend her relationship with Stephen while managing Bethany’s increasingly-dangerous obsessions, Daniel’s world turns upside down when Viktor is forced to flee Kiev, and Rosie loses her job to fully-automated food service.

Divorce (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — A messy therapy session forces Dallas to reevaluate her life as Frances prepares for a weekend getaway with Henry.

Grand Hotel (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Danny and Jason dive deeper into the mystery of Sky’s disappearance as an old friend of Gigi’s checks into the hotel causing Santiago to feel uneasy.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tracy Morgan, Patrick Mahomes II, Gwen Stefani, Megan Thee Stallion

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: In the Foxhole Vol. 2

Conan: Kevin Bacon