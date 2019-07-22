What’s On Tonight: ‘Legion’ Wages War

FX



Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — David gives the world a “do-over” as he goes back into the past to change history and (probably) kill everyone.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Atlanta finals task 10 competitors with defeating obstacles like “Up For Grabs.”

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A father-son duo takes on a pair of newlyweds and two best friends in tonight’s face-off.

Love Island (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Friendships are tested as the islanders compete in another challenge with a spot in the house on the line.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The men tell all tonight and things get messy as Luke P.’s final standoff in Greece is revisited, igniting tempers on stage. As some of the men rage out over their fellow bachelor’s behavior, other memorable contestants return to confront each other, and Hannah.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — More Academy callbacks take place tonight as the competitors are challenged to learn multiple styles of dance in a short period of time for a spot in the Top 10.

The Code (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Abe’s colleagues must defend—and reluctantly prosecute—him when he is arrested and court-martialed for mutiny in regard to a 2010 mission in Afghanistan.

Years and Years (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Rook becomes prime minister as Edith investigates some concerning rumors and Rosie struggles to break free of the system.

Grand Hotel (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Javi embraces fatherhood despite his family’s reservations as the hotel tries to plan its gala fundraiser with a rival establishment causing trouble at every turn.

Divorce (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Frances and Henry share a tense meal with Robert and Jackie and the dinner brings to light all of the problems both couples are facing in their respective relationships.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Quentin Tarantino, Keith L. Williams, Tal Wilkenfeld

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: David Spade, Jeff Foxworthy, Red Hearse

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jake Gyllenhaal, Marianne Williamson

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sen. Cory Booker, Fred Savage, Kane Brown, Mark Lanegan

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Paul Scheer, Stana Katic, the 1975

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jamie Bell