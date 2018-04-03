What’s On Tonight: ‘Legion’ Takes Us Back Down The Rabbit Hole

FX

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Legion is back and weirder than ever. Last season ended with the realization that not everything we witnessed was real. This season picks up with the hunt for the Shadow King, new villains teaming up, and Aubrey Plaza doing her thing. Don’t be worried about getting any answers from season two, just enjoy the hellishly fun ride.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – A 10-year-old orphan refugee comes under Gibbs’ care after intel leaks that she may be the target of a violent gang.

Roseanne (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Roseanne and Darlene clash over how Darlene is choosing to raise her kids while Dan tries to convince Roseanne to invest in an elevator chair to help with her bad knee.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The knockout rounds continue with former Voice champions including Cassadee Pope (Team Kelly), Jordan Smith (Team Adam), Chris Blue (Team Alicia), and Chloe Kohanski (Team Blake) serving as advisors.

The Middle (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Mike is forced to have the talk with Brick after he and Frankie get called into the principal’s office to deal with Brick and his girlfriend’s excessive PDA problem.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The ASA arrests Jefferson Pierce after suspicions grow that he is Black Lightning so Gambi and Anissa work together to convince the cops Black Lightning is still running around the streets of Freeland.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Dre tries to convince Junior to go to his alma mater when he gets accepted into Howard and Stanford. Meanwhile, Diane competes for Ruby’s attention after Jack finds his funny bone.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bull helps Jim Grayson, a respectable family man who was arrested for changing his identity after being the unwitting getaway driver in a fatal robbery years ago.

LA -> Vegas (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The owner of Jackpot Airlines causes chaos when he boards a flight to Las Vegas and then tries to reroute the plane to Mexico to avoid jail time.

Rise (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Robbie’s two worlds collide at a party when the drama club and football team clash and Tracey reluctantly explores a new relationship with a not-so-secret admirer.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – On her week off, Lena pursues a romantic relationship with a handsome doctor while Martin’s week in the house forces him to confront his sexist parenting style.

The Mick (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) – Season two ends with Alba and Mickey trying to convince Sabrina to attend Yale and Chip rebranding his image before high school with a bitchin house party.

For the People (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — After Seth learns that the people of his hometown and former elementary school in Lincoln, Neb., have become seriously ill due to groundwater contamination, he becomes invested in seeking justice, potentially jeopardizing the future of his career.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Biggie and Tupac find themselves at the center of a growing rivalry between their record labels and Poole continues to conflict with Lt. Larson.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – The premiere of this new comedy starring Tracy Morgan kicks off with an ex-con returning to his old neighborhood after serving 15 years in prison and finding it changed. With Tiffany Haddish and Cedric the Entertainer rounding out the cast, the show is obviously funny, but it’s also a sly commentary on the cost of gentrification and the class disparity that results.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jenna Fischer, Ashley McBryde

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Tracy Morgan, Kate Mara, Chris Lane featuring Tori Kelly

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Leslie Mann, Jared Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Steve Smith