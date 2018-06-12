What’s On Tonight: ‘Legion’ Fights To Save The Future, Or Destroy It

FX

Legion (FX, 9:00 p.m.) – David fights the future and the darker aspects of his personality in order to defeat Amahl Farouk and prevent himself from becoming the thing that destroys the world.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – A former Glee star performs for the judges tonight as the blind auditions continue.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Now Jamie Foxx has convinced Michael Bolton to participate in this lunacy. The singer stops by to help a grandmother and grandson, a brother and sister, and two best friends name that tune.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 2 kicks off with Jane prepping for her first feature to hit Incite, a profile of a female CEO she admires. Meanwhile, Sutton gets the green light to continue her relationship with Richard and Adena grows uncomfortable with Kat’s love of PDA.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Smurf must navigate the dangerous world of prison politics in order to score a cushy new job while J gets the gang back together to continue their criminal enterprise.

Face Off (SYFY, 9:00 p.m.) – The artists are tasked with sculpting horrifying masks based on real-life day jobs.

Humans (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Max must face the consequences of his decision and Laura uncovers secrets about the Dryden Commission that the company has been purposefully keeping from her.

The Last Defense (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – This docuseries examines flaws in the American justice system by deep diving into real-life cases with questionable outcomes. First up, death row cases of Darlie Routier and Julius Jones, two convicted murderers who maintain their innocence.

World of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The qualifying rounds continue.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Liza and Kelsey are on the hunt for a new business partner as Charles begins to see Liza with fresh eyes.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:30 p.m.) – Toby gets back into teaching while Mrs. Snap launches a campaign to ban selfies at school.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kevin Costner, Katherine Langford, Weezer

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jeremy Renner, Derek Hough, Joanne Rogers, Christine and the Queens featuring Dam-Funk

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ed Helms, Michael K. Williams, Tom Papa

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Julianna Margulies, Annabelle Wallis, Tom King, Brian Frasier-Moore

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ashton Kutcher, BTS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Eric Garcetti

Conan: Kevin Nealon, Yvonne Strahovski, Allen Strickland Williams